EgoPo's Theatrical Mailing, EMILY Extended By Popular Demand

EgoPo has announced an extension of its five-week mail event, Emily, a world premiere theatrical experience that brings Emily Dickinson's life and work directly to your mailbox through 13 letters, packages and correspondences. After selling out the first round of mailings in only two weeks, a second mailing event has been added to begin on October 26th, 2020, delivered anywhere in the United States for an additional 100 households.

This highly crafted re-invention of the theater experience is a direct response to the need for creativity and connection during this socially-distant moment. Emily's female-led creative team is director and writer, Brenna Geffers, who directed the Philadelphia Barrymore-recommended production of Fool for Love during EgoPo's 2019-2020 Shepard Country Season, and designer Natalia de la Torre, who was previously nominated for the 2019 Barrymore Award for Outstanding Costume Design for Geffers' production of Three Sisters Two at EgoPo.

"I grew up learning about a meek woman who was too shy to share her art with the world. I found this to be a frustrating story when I was young and so never really delved into Emily Dickinson's work. Being sheltered this year made me curious about this 'Patron Saint of Solitude.' After reading some of her letters, I realized how very wrong this image is of her. We have taken this human being and distilled her down to a simple and palatable shadow of herself. It's been fascinating to see her own work dispel this shadow," says Geffers.

In this first event of EgoPo's 2020-2021 Isolations season, households will receive a series of packages, letters, drawings, and artifacts that uncover and undo the erasure of the legacy of one of America's most renowned female poets. The Emily extension begins mailings on October 26th, 2020 and is limited to 100 households. Tickets can be purchased online as a single household or as part of a full subscription for $100 for all four of EgoPo's 2020-2021 Isolations season, radically intimate theatrical events experienced in social isolation.

For more information, visit www.egopo.org/isolations or www.egopo.org/emily or call 267-273-1414.

Emily Dickinson is famous for her solitary lifestyle. The story of how she timidly hid away her poetry was fashioned by editors that did not want to acknowledge the radical thinker she truly was. In this limited edition, at-home event Emily reaches out to you personally through the mail over the course of five weeks. Every few days, you receive a new correspondence from Emily inviting you into her life. Letters, custom art, highly personal objects, all come directly to your door, asking you to undo the erasure of her legacy.

Single Tickets*: $50 per household + ticket fees. Where In the safety and comfort of your home.When Mailings begin on October 26th, 2020 for 5-weeks.

Production Team Creator: Brenna Geffers Designer: Natalia de la Torre Show Sponsors: Ed & Susan Hoffman Associate Producer: Dane Eissler Managing Director: Katrina Foy Artistic Director: Lane Savadove



