EgoPo Classic Theater's 30th Anniversary Season Features Major Collaborations With Indonesia And South Africa

In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, EgoPo Classic Theater will be presenting two major collaborative productions with artists and arts organizations from South Africa and Indonesia. The season, titled Crossing Oceans, will feature the regional premiere of Les Blancs by Lorraine Hansberry, and a world-premiere adaptation of the Hindu epic, Ramayana, along with an Indonesian Gala and two Artist Socials that invite audience members to meet and see the work of our international partners.

EgoPo transforms timeless works of literature into innovative and immersive theatrical events. They re-envision the classic canon by reintroducing diverse works and rebodying existing canonical works to ensure a wide range of voices, bodies, and stories are shared on their stages. Over the past 30 years, EgoPo has staged over 60 productions regionally, nationally, and internationally, hosted over 50,000 audience members, and hired more than 1,500 arts workers.

“In many ways, this season is the culmination of EgoPo's thirty-year artistic journey,” says EgoPo Artistic Director, Lane Savadove. “The Ramayana project began when we were a young company in 1996, and now, 28 years later, this artistic dream is finally reaching its fruition. Classics have always been a way for EgoPo to gather diverse communities around a common 'dinner table' and the sharing of Les Blancs and Ramayana is another step in creating bridges across profound cultural differences. For there to be peace and respect in this world, we must consistently and stubbornly build empathy and a respect for, and love of, our differences.”

Crossing Oceans is a season devoted to examining the quality of cross-cultural interactions and imagining a world that could exist outside of the colonial paradigm that has dominated for much of human history. EgoPo built the foundation for these collaborations with artists from Indonesia and South Africa over many years, with each company spending time in each other's countries and sharing meals, artistic practices, and methodologies.

“As we emerge from the pandemic and re-engage with this new world, we have a choice to make. Will we echo the old destructive forces of colonialism, approaching each other with a sense of fear and othering? Or will we seek a new paradigm of curiosity, respect and communal care? Ramayana is an integral story to the Indonesian community and I am excited to share it and wonderful Indonesian American small businesses with the Greater Philadelphia area.” -Sinta Penyami Storms, Season Curator and Rama's Fest Coordinator

This season, curated by Lane Savadove, Sinta Penyami Storms, Sunil Kumar, and Ontaria Kim Wilson, is a celebration of the possibilities of trans-cultural artistic collaboration. Each event will provide Philadelphia audiences opportunities to view the world through new cultural lenses and discover the power of diverse perspectives.

“We need to recognize that diversity is actually a source of strength. Diverse perspectives are necessary for both creative and critical thought and lead to invention and progress. Diverse experiences provide us with new lenses to view the world, supplying us with wisdom and empathy.” Ontaria Kim Wilson, Season Curator, performer, and dramaturg for Les Blancs.

EgoPo's Crossing Oceans season will also feature other offerings including curated season books, snacks, and hors d'oeuvres from local African and Indonesian restaurants, and art from Indonesia to better educate and engage audiences. Performances of Ramayana will be surrounded by Rama's Fest, a week-long celebration of Indonesian food and culture featuring 15 to 20 local Indonesian American small businesses.

More information about EgoPo's immersive events, the season's curated books, and their international collaborators can be found at EgoPo.org.

EgoPo Classic Theater 2023-2024 Festival Season

CROSSING OCEANS

Sponsored by The Creary De La O Family Foundation

Les Blancs (Oct 25 - Nov 3, 2023)

The first production of the season, Les Blancs, by Lorraine Hansberry, is co-directed by Philadelphia-based Actor/Director, Damien Wallace, and South African Director, Fred Abrahamse. EgoPo presents the Philadelphia premiere of Lorraine Hansberry's rarely produced masterwork, in collaboration with Abrahamse and Meyer Productions. This immersive staging integrates Black American and Anti-apartheid South African perspectives, and features an international cast of 19 along with African food, drink, dance, and music. Set in revolutionary Africa, Les Blancs, Hansberry's final and most ambitious play, asks how we can move beyond a colonial mindset, and then imagines what a new society might look like if we do.

The production is sponsored by Dr. Joel and Mrs. Bobbie Porter, with Opening Night sponsored by Joyce Spindler.

Previews begin Wednesday, October 25th with Opening on Friday, October 27th.

Ramayana (June 12-16, 2023)

In collaboration with Papermoon Puppet Theater and Kalanari Theatre Movement of Java, EgoPo's second mainstage production is a re-telling of Valmiki's ancient tale, Ramayana, at Philadelphia's FDR Park in June 2024. The Ramayana story is the cultural touchstone for much of Indonesia but is rarely seen in its entirety. Over 28 years in the making, EgoPo presents this world-premiere adaptation in collaboration with two of Indonesia's leading performing arts companies. This performance under a giant open air tent integrates the puppetry, dance, music and theatrical expertise of the three companies to tell one of the world's oldest stories about the unbreakable power of the human spirit. Performances will be surrounded by Rama's Fest, a week-long celebration of Indonesian food and culture.

Free tickets available the day of performances. Reserved tickets with EgoPo Subscriptions & Memberships.

Ramayana is sponsored by Ed and Susan Hoffman with Opening Night sponsored by Gail Ehrlich. Ramayana has been supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage.

Previews begin Wednesday, June 12th with Opening on Friday, June 14th.

Pesta Nusantara: An Indonesian Gala (Monday, Feb 26 at 6:30pm)

A one-of-a-kind experience, Pesta Nusantara will immerse patrons in the rich and sophisticated culture of Indonesia. The gala will feature a decadent Javanese Feast catered by Pecel Ndeso, a live 20-person Gamelan performance by the Gamelan Semara Santi of Swarthmore College, and a dance performance by Modero & Company. Influenced by cultures throughout the Indonesian archipelago, the gala provides a taste of the country's complex cultural history. A silent and live auction featuring Indonesian arts will benefit EgoPo's Crossing Oceans Season.

Pesta Nusantara is sponsored by Drs. Lisa and Glenn George.

Artist Socials (October 2023 & May 2024)

Eat, drink, and mingle with our South African and Indonesian collaborators from Les Blancs and

Ramayana in an intimate and relaxed setting. Featuring original performances by Papermoon Puppet Theater of Java, and master Javanese dancer Mugiyono, paired with African and Indonesian hors d'oeuvres and drinks.

This experience is exclusive to Gold members with limited spots available.

The Artist Socials are sponsored by Doug Schaller Venues and exact dates are to be determined

