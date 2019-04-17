East Passyunk's Top Restaurants Take To The Streets For Flavors On The Avenue

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District presents Flavors on the Avenue street festival on Sunday, April 28, 2019, from 11:00am to 5:00pm. The city's first big food festival of the spring will feature five blocks of street food, seasonal sips, craft beer, live music, sidewalk sales and free family fun - on East Passyunk Avenue from Broad to Dickinson streets. Over twenty-four award-winning restaurants, cafes and bars will bring their signature cuisine outside under the blue skies. Craft beer, signature cocktails and wine will pour from select restaurants outdoors, as well as inside the Founders Brewing Co. Tasting Tent. East Passyunk Flavors on the Avenue is free to attend and open to all ages. Food will be specially priced between $3.00 and $6.00 (average) and be pay-as-you-go from individual restaurants.

"Flavors on the Avenue is East Passyunk's signature food festival," said Executive Director Adam Leiter. "Flavors is our invitation for people from across the region to share our love of food and to come together to spend a beautiful spring day in South Philly. As one of our largest events of the year, we want people leave having experienced the diverse culinary talents of our continuously growing food scene, and the wide variety of retail options along our accessible avenue. Flavors on the Avenue is a fun way to showcase everything East Passyunk has to offer. Come for the food and drink, but stay for the day with music, activities, arts and shopping to make it a day on East Passyunk!"

Flavors on the Avenue, held along Philadelphia's restaurant row, will feature something for every taste and palate - from sweet to savory, casual to fine dining, American to International. More than two dozen restaurants, bars and cafes will offer signature dishes, off-menu specials and unique twists on street food.

Participating restaurants and eateries include: Barcelona Wine Bar, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Brigantessa, Cantina Los Caballitos, Chhaya Cafe, El Sarape Restaurant, Essen Bakery, Fond, Fuel, ITV Philly, Izumi, Le Virtù, Mamma Maria Ristorante, Manatawny Still Works, Noir Philadelphia, Paradiso Restaurant, Plenty Cafe, Pistolas Del Sur, P'unk Burger, Redcrest Fried Chicken, Saté Kampar, Stogie Joe's Tavern, Teas n' Mi, The Bottle Shop, Tre Scalini, and Vanilya Bakery. Flavors will also some sweet guest additions from Lokal Artisan Foods with French Toast Bites, and The Chilly Banana Food Truck.

Come thirsty for craft beer, wine and signature sips along East Passyunk. Select restaurants will serve seasonal refreshments along the Avenue - and in sidewalk café areas. Founders Brewing Co. will host a tasting tent for those twenty-one years and older.

While you sip, savor and shop, enjoy live music that will have you dancing in the street - including:

* Andrew Jackson HOME Band (1900 Block EPA) 11:00am to Noon (Rock)

* John Train Band (PPA lot) 12:00pm to 2:00pm (Rock)

* City Rhythm (PPA lot) 2:00pm to 5:00pm (Motown to Bruno Mars)

* Ricky Bacarre (Outside Stogie Joe's Tavern) 12:00pm to 3:00pm (1930's to now)

* DJ Johnny Looch (Outside Stogie Joe's Tavern) 3:00pm (Spinning music to keep you moving)

* Plus more music throughout the day at the Singing Fountain, PPA lot, and 1900 Block)

Along with ample food, drink and music, Flavors will offer free family friendly activities - including live music up and down the street, kids art and activity zones, a moon bounce at the East Passyunk Gateway, and carnival games for kids and adults of all ages. Additionally, a number of boutiques and businesses along East Passyunk will also host workshops, activities and family fun inside their spaces.

Over 80 of the region's top makers and crafters will also line the streets. "East Passyunk is always excited to include and celebrate local talent, local makers, and local artists," added Leiter. The Avenue's own prominent gift boutique Nice Things Handmade is once again curating the makers and crafters that will offer home décor, paintings, candles, jewelry, pottery, furniture, soaps, artisan foods, handmade pet treats, fashion - and everything in between.

East Passyunk's spring festival showcases not only the best food the city has to offer - but shows off the hidden retail, family and fashion gems along the Avenue. While you sip and savor, look for sidewalk sales, spring fashions, gifts, greenery and more along the Avenue. Make sure to stop in and meet some of our boutique owners. Plan to stay for the whole day!

For more information, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com, call 215-336-1455 and follow @eastpassyunk on Instagram and Facebook.





