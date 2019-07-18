East Passyunk Car Show Announces Restaurants, Music And Family Fun

East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) is revving up for the 14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 11:00am to 4:00pm, on EPA between Broad and Dickinson streets. Look for over 200 muscle, classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles will line the Avenue, with street vendors, rack sales, kids' activities, live music and the Bang! Boom! CRAFT! Show in between. Wine and dine among the cars as award-winning restaurants and food trucks serve specially priced street food and summertime drinks. Admission is FREE for attendees and $20 for cars. Check-in for cars is moved up this year to 8:00am to 11:00am. The event's rain date is Sunday, August 4, 2019. For information, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com.

After setting a record in 2018, look for more than 200 muscle, classic, antique, custom and show cars, trucks and motorcycles lining the five blocks between Broad and Dickinson streets. The fee for participating cars is $20 per vehicle. Registration will take place at Broad and EPA between 8:00am and 11:00am (note the earlier time). Space is available on a first come, first served basis. Trophies will be awarded in dozens of categories, including: Top 50, Best Stock, Best Modified, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best 50's Custom, Best Street Rod, Best Low Rider, Best Truck, Best Motorcycle, and Best of Show Car and Motorcycle.

"The 14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival is back and on track to be bigger than ever," said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter. "Families from around the tri-state area flock to East Passyunk to cruise the cars, enjoy live music on every block, talk to car owners, and get a taste of the Avenue's food and shopping scene. We are thrilled to bring back South Philly's largest annual summer tradition!"

Grab some street grub and summer drinks from visiting food trucks, plus look for deals and special dishes at many of East Passyunk's award-winning restaurants! Look for the balloons to find places offering specials.

Participating restaurants that will be out on the street and offering specials inside include:

* Barcelona Wine Bar - 1709 EPA - Paella on the patio (outside)

* Bing Bing Dim Sum - 1648 EPA - Kurobuta corn dogs with kimchi and hot mustard, $8 and bartender's choice cocktail all day happy hour $7

* Bottle Shop - 1616 EPA - Serving a variety of beer specials (outside)

* Brigantessa - 1520 EPA - Specials TBD (outside)

* Chhaya - 1819 EPA - "Racer X Bar" and "Racer Z Bar" protein bars shaped like a car, $4 iced coffee (outside)

* El Sarape - 13th St and Mifflin St. - Tacos al pastor (outside)

* Ground up Coffee Shop - 1926 EPA - Build your own "Sweet Ride" dessert car kit for $7

* ITV - 1615 EPA - Special happy hour from 1:00pm to 4:00pm

* Isabella Pizza - 1824 EPA - $2 for any slice of pizza

* La Scalas Birra - 1700 EPA - Pizza slices and craft beer cans (outside)

* Le Virtu - 1924 EPA - Specials TBD (outside)

* Mamma Maria - 1637 EPA - Sausage, chicken cutlets, gnocchi and Italian specialties (outside)

* Manatawny Still Works - 1603 EPA - Variety of cocktails (outside)

* Marra's - 1734 EPA - Pizza, meatball sandwich (outside)

* Noir - 1909 EPA - Look for special features

* Pistolas del Sur - 1934 EPA - Buddy burgers (outside)

* Pollyodd - 1908 EPA - Specials and tasting samples

* Punk Burger - 1823 EPA - Beef cheeseburger slider, Hot Dog, Little Louie Burger, Vegan Pulled Portobello Sandwich (outside)

* Redcrest Fried Chicken - 1525 S. 11th - Chicken slider, vegan slider (outside)

* Separatist Beer - 1646 S. 12th - New releases and beers on special

* Stateside - 1536 EPA - Sandwiches, bar food, and drink specials

* Stogie Joe's - 1801 EPA - Pizza, meatball sandwich (outside)

* Teas n' Mi - 1907 EPA - Pork Belly Banh Mi (halves for $5), Beef and Chicken Phorathas $6, Eggrolls 2 for $3, Pho-Ries $6, Vietnamese Meatball Skewers $3, Bubble Teas (limited), Sm $5 Lg $6 (outside)

* Vanilya - 1611 EPA - Special cookies, cupcakes and other treats

As a bonus, the Car Show will also have some of the city's most popular food trucks with extra treats to enjoy! The list so far includes:

* The Chilly Banana

* French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Food

* Hardy Funnel Cakes

* Mike's BBQ

* Puyero Venezuelan Flavor

Live music will keep things moving and grooving as diners enjoy the cars and food selections. All music is outdoors unless otherwise noted. Music will span the generations with the oldies, current hits, RnB, jazz and much more. Look for music at the Singing Fountain, across from the 1600 block parking lot, at the corner of EPA and 12th Street, outside of Stogie Joe's, at the Mifflin Triangle, and outside of Pistolas del Sur near the Gateway.

Music schedule:

11:00am to 2:00pm - Rick Baccare outside Stogie Joe's Tavern

11:30am to 1:30pm - Las Palabras across from parking lot 1600 block

12:00pm to 1:45pm - Blanco Suave outside of Pistolas del Sur

12:00pm to 3:30pm - DJ Lindsay Marie at the Fountain

1:30pm to 3:00pm - The Blue Pharaohs at the corner of EPA and 12th Street

2:00pm to 3:30pm - Brown Sugar across from parking lot 1600 block

2:00pm to 2:30pm - Felicia Punzo at the Fountain

2:00pm to 4:00pm - More music outside of Pistolas del Sur

2:00pm to 4:00pm - DJ Epi outside Stogie Joe's Tavern

Family activities and other fun will offer something to appeal to all ages, including:

* Free bounce house* Games * Free temporary tattoos from Eastern Pass Tattoo* Phang from Philadelphia Union with special appearance * Circus performance * More

Philadelphia School of Circus will bring the circus fun with roaming stilt walkers in 50s outfits waving above the crowd, interacting with families and taking photos.

The Bang! Boom! CRAFT! Show at the Fountain will again be curated by Nice Things Handmade! Look for handmade items from local crafters and artists, including art, decor, ceramics, jewelry, clothing and gifts from dozens of vendors. A preview of spotlighted vendors includes:

* Adorned by Aisha- Jewelry

* Alex Esler Art- wood burning * Birdwatchers Studio - screen prints

* By Yivvie- Baby stuffies

* Carol Stamper - Prints

* Buddha babe- baby accessories * Geo Metric- Jewelry * Henson Handmade- Greeting cards and prints

* Keystone Colonies- local Honey * Life Art by Stacey Granger- photography

* Matt Allouf Photos- photography

* Mesc Designs - jewelry

* Modern Hex- clothing and jewelry * Shibe Vintage sports- t-shirts

* Simply Hecgardo- candles

* Tamme Handmade- Pillows and home decor

* The Tin Goat - soap and candles

* WooderColors- greeting cards * Plus dozens more!

On top of family fun, artists and crafters, look for booths by East Passyunk businesses, local area non-profits, sponsors and other vendors.

For participating cars, registration is 'day of' only from 8:00am to 11:00am in front of the parking lot at 1636 EPA. All cars must enter at the Broad Street entrance to EPA between 8:00am and 11:00am. Cars will not be allowed entrance from side streets and cars who want to park together must arrive together, we cannot save spots. Trophies awarded for Top 50, Top 5 motorcycles and 12 'best of' categories at 3.30pm at 1636 EPA. For more car info: Ray Patricks 215-962- 2866 or cuz4thpatrick@yahoo.com.

The 14th Annual Car Show and Street Festival is hosted by the Northeast Muscle Car Club and presented by East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District. Thank you to other sponsors and media partners, including Carvana, Jefferson Health in South Philadelphia, 95.7 BenFM, Nice Things Handmade, Passyunk Avenue Revitalization Corporation, Samuels and Son Seafood, Autoshow Collision, and South Street Bridge Window TInting. The event is free to attend and $20 for cars.

Parking for the Car Show is located at Parkway at Constitution Health Plaza at 1485 McKean (between Broad and 15th street). It is open 24 hours and is only a four minute walk from the parking lot to the Gateway and the start of the car show.

For information, visit www.visiteastpassyunk.com.





