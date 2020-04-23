Daveed Diggs Will Appear Live On Theatre Horizon's #PoppaPank Streaming Program

Tony and Grammy Award winning actor, rapper, and producer Daveed Diggs, who won critical acclaim in the original cast of the Broadway musical HAMILTON for his dual roles of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, is making a special live guest appearance at Theatre Horizon's weekly live show, #PoppaPank. Diggs will appear alongside award-winning performers Jaylene Clark Owens and Justin Jain on Theatre Horizon's Facebook Live on Wednesday, April 29 starting at 9PM EST. The digital show is free and open to the public. It can be streamed at http://facebook.com/theatrehorizon/.

In addition to his award-winning performance in HAMILTON, Diggs can be seen starring in TNT's futuristic thriller series, "Snowpiercer," opposite Jennifer Connelly. The series is based on the critically acclaimed movie by PARASITE director Bong Joon-ho and the graphic novel series of the same name. This summer, Diggs will star opposite Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Stanley Tucci in Apple TV+'s new animated musical sitcom, "Central Park." Diggs will also lend his voice to Disney Pixar's SOUL, where he stars opposite Tina Fey and Jamie Foxx. He will take his award-winning roles of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette to the big screen in HAMILTON, which hits theaters October 15, 2021. His full bio is below.

#PoppaPank is part of Theatre Horizon's Horizon at Home program. This Facebook Live show features Owens and Jain taking on everything, from their tips on surviving 2020 to recapping their new favorite Netflix show. #PoppaPank started in 2018, when Owens and Jain, both celebrated Philadelphia actors, started sharing their backstage shenanigans to their personal Instagram accounts. Through their interactions on social media, it became obvious that a friendship was blossoming...a foolish friendship! Theatre Horizon's #PoppaPank show will feature the two best friends that you never knew you wanted, talk about the things you never knew you wanted to hear!

Theatre Horizon's Horizon at Home program is a series of new virtual programming in light of the recent nationwide COVID-19 pandemic which has closed most theatres across the country. Theatre Horizon, based in the Philadelphia suburb of Norristown, Pennsylvania, is offering both educational and artistic videos available to patrons and community members via their YouTube channels. These videos will be free and open to the public via Theatre Horizon's YouTube channels and on Facebook. Professional artists and teachers produce the videos, and are paid, ensuring that these individuals continue to have a stream of income during the closure of many theatre companies due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

#PoppaPink can be viewed on Theatre Horizon's Facebook: http://facebook.com/theatrehorizon/

More information on Theatre Horizon can be found at theatrehorizon.org.





