Dancing Classrooms Philly to Host End Of Year Student Celebration

On Sunday, June 5th at 2:00 PM, Dancing Classrooms Philly will be hosting an End of Year Student Celebration at the University of the Arts' Elaine C. Levitt Auditorium at Gershman Hall (401 South Broad Street). This event is free, open to the public, and can be attended in person or virtually.

This year marks Dancing Classrooms Philly's 15th anniversary. When DCP launched in 2007, it was based on the in-school Ballroom dance program in New York City founded by award-winning dancer Pierre Dulaine. DCP has expanded its programming to include other dance styles such as Latin, Hip-Hop, and K-Pop in recent years. The upcoming End of Year Student Celebration on June 5th will reflect on DCP's journey and the many lives it has shaped. There will be student performances and an interactive workshop for the audience to participate in.

This event will showcase the hard work the students have put into their craft throughout the 2021-2022 school year. To enjoy the performance virtually, visit the Facebook page for Dancing Classrooms Philly during the time of the event to view the livestream.

Dancing Classrooms Philly's mission is to foster self-esteem, social awareness and joy in children by providing the opportunity to learn and perform social dance through school residencies, a Saturday Academy program, and our Allstars. Through our dance instruction, we help to improve the climate of school communities across the Philadelphia region by building confidence in students, breaking down social barriers, and inspiring respect for all individuals. We envision transformative arts programs in all school communities that nurture creativity, build confidence, and promote a culture of mutual respect and well-being.

For more information, please visit www.dancingclassroomsphilly.org.