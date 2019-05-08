Dancing Classrooms Philly Presents Team Match Events

Throughout the month of May, Dancing Classrooms Philly (DCP) will present its Spring Semi-Final and Semester Final events, all leading to the Grand Final event on Sunday, June 2 at 2PM at the University of the Arts, Elaine C. Levitt Auditorium. This year's Grand Final judges include Otis Hackney, Chief Education Officer of the City of Philadelphia; Ethel Jones, Project Management Director at Tierney; Sharonne Vinokurov from Art In Motion Dance Studio; Michele Berrios, producer of Tango Cafe Argentine dancing events; and Andrew Polunin, DCP teaching artist and DCP Academy Coordinator. Victoria Malvagno, a Senior Educational Liaison from Dancing Classrooms New York City, will serve as emcee.

Every semester, schools that participate in the DCP in-school residency program also have the option to participate in the Colors of the Rainbow Team Match, a ballroom dance competition. The Colors of the Rainbow Team Match events are joyful occasions that bring together DCP school communities from around the region, and help children from different backgrounds realize that they are all part of a larger family, united in their love of ballroom dance. Relationships are built and strengthened as adults and children cheer each other on and conduct themselves with elegance and good sportsmanship. The events confirm Dancing Classrooms Philly's core values of elegance, respect, self-confidence, teamwork, and cooperative goal-setting.

There are multiple Semi-Finals held at the end of each semester, with each participating school sending a team of twelve dancers. The Dancing Classrooms Philly program emphasizes mutual respect and teamwork over competitiveness. To that end, awards are presented to a school's team rather than individual dance partners. The winning schools from each Semi-Final will go on to compete at the Semester Final. Fall and Spring Semester Final winners meet at the Colors of the Rainbow Team Match Grand Final. All events are free and open to the public.

SPRING "COLORS OF THE RAINBOW" TEAM MATCH EVENTS (all events in Philadelphia)

5th grade Semi-Finals

Tuesday, May 14 at 10AM at John Hancock Demonstration School, 3700 Morrell Avenue

Wednesday, May 15 at 10AM at Community Academy of Philadelphia, 1100 E Erie Avenue

Thursday, May 16 at 10AM at St. Monica Catholic School, 2500 S. 16th Street

Thursday, May 16 at 12:30PM at St. Monica Catholic School, 2500 S. 16th Street

Middle School Team Match

Wednesday, May 15 at 1PM at Chester A. Arthur School, 2000 Catharine Street

Semester Final:

Wednesday, May 22 at 10am at Community Academy of Philadelphia, 1100 E. Erie Avenue

Colors of the Rainbow Team Match Grand Final:

Sunday, June 2 from 2-4PM

Elaine C. Levitt Auditorium, University of the Arts, 401 South Broad Street, Philadelphia

Since its founding in 2007, Dancing Classrooms Philly has served more than 25,000 fifth and eighth grade Greater Philadelphia students in public, charter and parochial schools. DCP's mission is to foster self-esteem, social awareness and joy in children by providing the opportunity to learn and perform ballroom dance. Through our ballroom dance instruction, we help to improve the climate of school communities across the Philadelphia region by building confidence in students, breaking down social barriers, and inspiring respect for all individuals. We envision transformative arts programs in all school communities that nurture creativity, build confidence, and promote a culture of mutual respect and well-being. For more information, please visit www.dancingclassroomsphilly.org.





