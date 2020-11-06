Dance On Philly Drops City-Wide Virtual Dance Party

The virtual event will take place Saturday, November 14, 6-12 PM.

Soul Train meets Philly meets...the pandemic. On Saturday, November 14, from 6 PM to midnight, Philadelphians will come together to share a dance floor, show their moves, and raise money for two arts-focused city non-profits...VIRTUALLY. Dance On Philly is Philadelphia's first-ever, city-wide, virtual dance party. The event, hosted by some of Philly's best on-air personalities and featuring a who's who of the local dance and DJ communities, takes place in the virtual realm for participants, while the show is broadcast live from The Fillmore Philadelphia (adhering to all safety and social distancing requirements). Proceeds will benefit Musicopia and Dancing Classrooms Philly, which provide music and dance education and enrichment activities to thousands of Philadelphia area schoolchildren each year. Visit DanceOnPhilly.com.

About the Event

Dance On Philly will bring together people of all ages in a virtual nightclub, livestreamed from Philly's premier music venue, The Fillmore, where host, DJs, and dance coaches will lead the action. Artistic Director Kimberly Landle of Klassic Contemporary Ballet and PA Academy of Dance Arts has choreographed nearly 50 professional and pre-professional dancers who will inspire participants in shifts throughout the evening.

The evening is divided into two segments. Family Time, from 6 to 8 PM, will be hosted by NBC10 anchor Erin Coleman and Alex Mitnick, creator of Alex & the Kaleidoscope, along with DJs Jabair and Abby Klein, and young dancers from across the city. We Are Family, a freestyle dance hour from 8 to 9 PM, hosted by Cosmo Baker, DJ and music director of the event, will close the Family Time segment.

Turn It Up, from 9 to 11 PM will be hosted by recording artist and songwriter Lauren Hart and Philly-based vocal artist Zeek Burse, along with DJs ALICEXTRA and Rich Medina, and professional dancers from across Philadelphia. Dance coaches Aleah Conlin and Tatiana Greer will provide instruction in some basic dances once each hour during this segment. The Sounds of Philadelphia, a freestyle hour from 11 to 12 PM, hosted by Cosmo Baker, will close the event. Click here for the full schedule or see the end of the news release.

How to Participate

The event is open free to anyone who wants to watch, through the Dance On Philly website. It is also free to sign up and dance in the virtual open dance floor with the general crowd. Donations are optional but encouraged. Groups of friends, family, or co-workers can join forces together to maximize fundraising efforts and secure private "zoom rooms" for a donation of $300. To sign up or fundraise click here.

Dance Week

The School District of Philadelphia is partnering with Dance On Philly, naming November 9-14 Dance Week in the city schools. The initiative, being led by the district's office of the Arts and Academic Enrichment, Frank Machos, Executive Director, is asking classrooms to participate to encourage an appreciation of dance as an art form.

Dance On Philly is produced and presented by Philadelphia-based non-profit, 30Amp Circuit, founded by Andrew Hurwitz, which presented the virtual music festival Love From Philly in May 2020, raising close to $100,000 to support local musicians. Production partners are Our People Entertainment and the Black Rino Group. For more information visit 30amp.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You