Dance Education Non-Profit, Dancing Classrooms Philly, Gives Back This Giving Tuesday

Dancing Classrooms Philly will be giving away a FREE in-school assembly for every $1,000 the non-profit raises on GivingTuesday, Tuesday, November 29th. DCP's assembly programs are interactive workshops that get students up and moving as they learn about a style of social dance, such as Ballroom, Latin, or Hip-Hop.

The dance programs offered by DCP foster self-esteem, social awareness, mutual respect, teamwork and joy in young people and their communities. The students who participate in DCP's programming oftentimes would not otherwise have access to in-school dance education. The recipients of any free assembly offered after DCP's GivingTuesday success will be schools that have expressed interest in its programs but lack the funding to book one.

Principal Foote of Overbrook Educational Center, who was recently gifted a free dance program, shared: "In some of [the students'] neighborhoods, where there's gun violence, it's difficult to go outside for a walk or a bike ride. The physical movement of dance - getting that joyful moment - is what they've been lacking. With weight gain, anxiety, and depression, there's a heaviness. We're excited that there's a joyful thing coming to us."

By supporting DCP this GivingTuesday, you will create opportunities for students to learn social dance and give them the confidence, connection, and a sense of community to take the lead in their lives.

About Dancing Classroom Philly

Dancing Classrooms Philly's mission is to foster self-esteem, social awareness, mutual respect, teamwork and joy in young people and their communities through social dance education and performance. DCP offers in-school and virtual residences and assemblies, Teacher Workshops, Intergenerational Community Workshops, and continuation programs for our flagship in-school ballroom program, a Saturday Academy program and the Allstars. Through our dance instruction, we help to enrich school communities across the Philadelphia region by building confidence in students, breaking down social barriers, and inspiring respect for all individuals.

For more information, please visit www.dancingclassroomsphilly.org.