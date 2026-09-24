DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open at Bristol Riverside Theatre

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This October, Bristol Riverside Theatre (BRT) invites audiences to sink their teeth into a hilariously twisted take on one of literature's most legendary vampires in the hit show Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, running October 6-25, 2026.

Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Ken Kaissar, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors turns the classic vampire tale on its head with outrageous humor, lightning-fast costume changes, and a wildly eccentric cast of characters.

Dracula isn't simply terrifying. He's sexy, charismatic, and bursting with rock-star swagger. But when the infamous count arrives in a quiet town his carefully crafted schemes and grand plans quickly unravel. Mismatched servants, bumbling heroes, and a parade of unforgettable characters send his sinister plans spinning hilariously out of control.

The BRT production features a talented cast of returning favorites and BRT newcomers, including William Bednar, Laura Cable, Brenny Campbell, Davey Miller, and Danny Vaccaro.

William Bednar (Jonathan Harker) is an actor, musician, writer and educator based in New York City. His credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway and in San Francisco, where he played Cedric Diggory, James Potter Senior and James Potter Junior. Most recently, he played guitar and mandolin in Theater for a New Audience's Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2. Other theatre credits include Tommy and Me at Bucks County Playhouse, As You Like It, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Macbeth. Bednar holds a BFA in Drama from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Lauren Cable (Lucy Westfeldt) extensive credits include The Little Mermaid (Ursula), The 39 Steps (Annabella/Pamela/Margaret), The Music Man (Marian Paroo), Cinderella (Fairy Godmother), August: Osage County (Karen), White Christmas (Betty Haynes), The Wizard of Oz (Wicked Witch), Tangled (Mother Gothel) and Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley (Mary Bennett). She has also performed on the National Tours of Cats as Jellylorum and Damn Yankees as Meg. A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and a proud member of Actors' Equity Association, Cable brings an impressive range of character work and comedic talent to the production.

Brenny Campbell (Dr. Wallace Westfield) returns to BRT where she previously appeared as Ralphie's Mother in A Christmas Story: The Play. As Dr. Wallace Westfield in Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, Campbell joins the production with a wealth of stage and television experience. Her theatre credits include productions with Capital Repertory Theatre, including Blithe Spirit and A Sherlock Carol, as well as Florida Studio Theatre, where she played Margery in Hand to God. She has also performed with Portland Stage, Arkansas Repertory Theatre, Saratoga Shakespeare, Adirondack Theatre Festival, InterAct Theatre, Majestic Theatre, Shadowlands and SoHo Playhouse. Her television credits include Gotham and The Other Two.

Davey Miller (Dracula) favorite past appearances include Bud Frump in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Dr. Frank N. Furter in The Rocky Horror Show, The Emcee in Cabaret, Toad in A Year with Frog and Toad, Alex in The Little Dog Laughed and Don Pedro in Much Ado About Nothing.

For Danny Vaccaro (Mina Westfeldt), returning to BRT feels like coming home. Vaccaro has previously appeared at BRT in Little Shop of Horrors, Alibi: An Agatha Christie Story, Next to Normal, Lost in Yonkers, Time Stands Still and Tuesdays with Morrie. His Broadway and touring credits include Girl from the North Country, La Cage aux Folles, The Wizard of Oz, Nunsense A-Men and Streakin'. His regional credits include performances with Walnut Street Theatre, Geva Theatre Center, Peterborough Players, Marriott Lincolnshire, Barter Theatre and Alabama Shakespeare Festival. His television credits include Love Story, Feud, Younger and Law & Order: SVU.

Together, the cast brings the rapid-fire energy, physical comedy and larger-than-life characters that make Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors such a unique theatrical experience.

The production is led by director Ken Kaissar, with an acclaimed creative team that includes Original Off-Broadway Scenic, Props and Puppetry Designer Tijana Bjelajac, Costume Designer Tristan Raines, Lighting Designer Cameron Filepas and Sound Designer Damien Figueras.

With its combination of horror, comedy, theatrical spectacle and plenty of surprises, Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors is a fresh and irreverent spin on the vampire story audiences think they know.

Come for the thrills. Stay for the laughs. And prepare for a bloody good time. Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors runs October 6 through October 25, 2026 at Bristol Riverside Theatre.

Tickets are on sale now. Prices range from $15 to $63 and may be purchased by calling the BRT Box Office at 215-785-0100 or by visiting brtstage.org.

BRT enhances each performance with special pre- and post-show engagements, all included with the ticket price, giving audiences the opportunity to deepen their connection to the production and enjoy a full evening at the theatre.

The October 8th opening night performance will be followed by a light reception, inviting patrons to gather and reflect on the evening's hilarious storytelling. Additional audience engagement events will take place throughout the run, including Friday Festival on October 9th, Wine Down Wednesday on October 14th, and Thirsty Thursday on October 22nd.

To learn more about Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors, visit brtstage.org or call 215-785-0100.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 04 Hrs 38 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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