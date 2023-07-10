DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Comes to Summer Stage

Upper Darby Summer Stage welcomes audiences to an adventure in the great wide somewhere with Disney's Beauty & the Beast Jr. With performances on July 19 and 20 at both 10:30am and 7:00pm, Disney's Beauty & the Beast Jr. recounts the story of a young woman as she leaves the provincial town she has always known to save her father, find friendship in unexpected places, and remind us all that beauty is found within.

Disney's Beauty & the Beast, Jr. is part of this year's series of family-friendly, hour-long shows presented by Upper Darby Summer Stage's Children's Theatre program. Tickets range from $11 to $15 and may be purchased online any time at Click Here or by calling the box office at 610.814.7270 during office hours Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 4:00pm. There will be a unique pre-show craft just before each Children's Theatre show, as well as a post-show meet-and-greet with cast members. The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is located in Drexel Hill, at 601 North Lansdowne Avenue, just minutes from the Main Line and Center City. Parking is free.

The "tale as old as time" based on Disney's award-winning film turned Broadway musical, Disney's Beauty & The Beast, Jr. returns to Summer Stage. Belle (Sasha Groch of Merion Station) steps into the enchanted castle of the Beast (Marcus Solomon of Upper Darby), where she learns that home is where the heart is. As she adjusts to her new life in the castle, Belle is helped by her new friends, Lumiere (Cole McIntosh of Drexel Hill), Cogsworth (Michael Gibson of Havertown), Mrs. Potts, (Lizzie McKenzie of Drexel Hill) and more. When Gaston (Finn Boyle of Drexel Hill) leads an attack against the Beast, Belle and the enchanted objects must come together to save themselves and their home. Summer Stage invites audiences to "Be Our Guest" for what is sure to be a spectacular production.

Director Dawn Morningstar says, "I hope audience members take away that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. There is beauty in everything, and you should really try to see beyond the surface and get to know someone for who they really are versus what you see on the surface. That relates to anything from race, gender, ability, etc. You just have to get to know people for who they really are and not make assumptions."

Cast member Mira says, "One of my favorite parts of the show is 'Be Our Guest' because I feel that it's such a magical number with everyone incorporated in it. We all have a different part to play in it, and the show is such a magical thing. I think it's a number that represents the show really well because Beauty & the Beast is all about the magic and the love that everyone has for each other."

Upper Darby Summer Stage is grateful to partner with Holy Child Academy and Motions Dance & Fitness Shoppe, the sponsors of Disney's Beauty & the Beast Jr. Summer Stage would also like to thank its education sponsors Academy of Notre Dame de Namur, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School, and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for their support. Summer Stage 2023 is also supported through sponsor and host, Upper Darby School District, as well as founding sponsor, Upper Darby Township. Upper Darby Summer Stage is now officially a program of the not-for-profit Upper Darby Arts & Education Foundation.

