Crossroads Comedy Theater Returns As Comedy Hub For Philly Fringe Festival

Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's best comedy shows, classes, and podcasts, is returning as a comedy hub for the annual Philadelphia Fringe Festival. The Crossroads Comedy Hub will showcase two weeks of performances at Theater Exile located in South Philly. In addition to dozens of shows featuring local and national acts, the hub will include educational opportunities. Tickets are now on sale.

"We're so excited about this year's festival. We have expanded from one to two weeks as a comedy hub, which has allowed us to offer so many more opportunities to Philly artists and welcome guests from Philly and across the country" says Crossroads Founder, Mike Marbach.

A highlight of Crossroads' incredible slate of shows will be comedy legend and actor, Kevin McDonald of The Kids In the Hall. McDonald will be in town for a weekend of comedy writing workshops and shows featuring local talent. "I love Philadelphia. Come to my workshops and show, Philadelphia - and I will see if you love me back!" - Kevin McDonald.

Audiences can expect to see some Philly favorites like Study Hall: Comedy Inspired By Lectures and Yes & Improv; out of town guests such Kornfeld & Andrews and Ben Miller's Volcano; guest performances from fellow Philly productions including ComedySportz Philly, Off the Record, and The Comments Section; debuts of shows such as Why Can't We Be Fringe?, Zip Zap Love, and Todorov's Clean Sheets, and more. Crossroads promises something for everyone during its largest Fringe Festival Comedy Hub run to date.

THEATRE EXILE

1340 S 13th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

September 11th through September 24th

Showtimes and ticket prices vary

Xroadscomedy.com for more information

