Crossroads Comedy Theater Celebrates One Year Anniversary With Special Programming

Crossroads Comedy Theater, home to some of Philadelphia's most recognized comedy shows and programs, such as Not Yet Rated and Study Hall, is celebrating its one year anniversary with a series of hilarious presentations throughout the late winter and early spring months.

Audiences will be able to enjoy special Valentine's Day, Philly Theatre Week, and other laugh-out-loud performances. In addition to celebrating the company's birthday with shows, Crossroads is offering a roster of classes for those who want to try their hand at learning the tricks of the trade.

"It's our one year anniversary, and we are so excited and grateful for our audiences that are enjoying our unique programming," said Crossroads Artistic Director and Founder Michael Marbach. "During our birthday celebration, Crossroads has events taking place all over the city this Spring. From returning favorites like Study Hall, Not Yet Rated, and Extree Extree, to special shows from Thank You, Places, No Diggity, and Chip Chantry, to courses in Improv, Sketch, and Stand-up, we have something for every comedy lover. Whether people are looking to learn, laugh, or both, we got them covered."

PERFORMANCE OFFERINGS

Crossroads performances take place at two different locations: Plays & Players Theatre, 1714 Delancey Place, Philadelphia Theatre Exile, 1340 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia

NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED ROM-COM

2/13 @ 8:30pm | 2/14 @ 7pm | Tickets start at $10 | Plays & Players Theatre

Forget everything you know about love and discover it all once again with Not Yet Rated: An Improvised Rom-Com! Using the classic tropes of romantic comedies the cast will create a completely improvised unlikely love story based on your suggestion of a title. No script. No props. No idea what's gonna happen!

THE WADSWORTH CONSTANT: IMPROVISED ABSURDIST PLAY

3/4 @ 8:30PM | Tickets start at $10 | Plays & Players Theatre

Improvised Absurdist One-Act Plays by Portland's Kristen Schier and Philadelphia's Nick Gillette: professional idiocy in a world of amateur idiots. Drawing from the theatrical traditions of Albee, Ionesco, and Beckett, two veteran improvisors launch themselves into a newly generated world of absurdity and existentialist themes. Since its inception in 2014, the Wadsworth Constant has continued to astound and delight audiences from coast to coast.

THANK YOU, PLACES: AN IMPROVISED MUSICAL

4/1 @ 7PM | $15.00 | Theatre Exile | Part of Philly Theatre Week

Broadway isn't fully open yet, but that doesn't mean you can't see a Broadway-style show! Crossroads Comedy Theater is proud to welcome a guest performance by Thank You Places: An Improvised Musical! This independently produced improvised show is a one-hour, Broadway-style musical that is entirely made up on the spot and created from a single audience suggestion! The story, the music, the lyrics, everything is created just for you.

CHIP CHANTRY: THE FAREWELL TOUR

4/1 @ 8:30pm | Tickets start at $12 | Theatre Exile | Part of Philly Theatre Week

The world is ending, so Chip Chantry is taking one last lap around the stage. Come on out to Crossroads Comedy Theater to see this former 4th grade teacher and current nationally touring comedian hold back the goodbye tears as he makes you laugh. Please note this is not really his last performance. Or is it? To be fair, any show could be his last and the world can end at any time. Features performances by local stand-up comedians Marcely Jean-Pierre and Alyssa Al-Dookhi.



STUDY HALL: COMEDY INSPIRED BY LECTURES

4/2 @ 7:00pm | $15 | Theatre Exile | Part of Philly Theatre Week

Study Hall is now in session! This long running comedy show mixes real lectures with improv comedy to create a show that is both entertaining and educational. Guests from all walks of life will lecture on a topic they are familiar with, after which our cast of amazing improvisers will use what they learned (or didn't learn) to create hilarious scenes right before your eyes! Whether you were the class president or the class clown- you will love Study Hall!

NOT YET RATED: AN IMPROVISED MOVIE

4/2 @ 8:30PM | $15.00 | Theatre Exile | Part of Philly Theatre Week

In a world filled with movies... this one has not been made. Using movie tropes and your suggestions, the amazing cast creates a movie you definitely won't see in theaters. The heroes and villains, twists and turns, special effects, even the soundtrack are all improvised on the spot. Action, Horror, Rom-Com, Sci-Fi, Western and more are on the table in this movie never seen before, and never to be seen again. No script. No props. No idea what's gonna happen! This Film Is Not Yet Rated.



BORROWED TIME FEATURING HOFFMAN AND NYTESHIFT

4/2 @ 10pm | FREE | Theatre Exile | Part of Philly Theatre Week

Borrowed Time is a comedy showcase featuring a mix of improv and stand-up. Each show features different comedy acts, so it's a chance to see some material you might not otherwise get to see. The April show features improv teams Hoffman and NYTEShift and Stand-up from the hilarious Jake Mattera.

FREE IMPROV JAM

4/3 @ 6pm | FREE | Theatre Exile | Part of Phily Theatre Week

Itching for some stage time after a year indoors? Looking to try improv for the first time ever? Come on out to our Free Improv Jam! All experience levels are welcome to sign up and hop on stage. Don't have any improv experience? No worries! You'll be paired with a more experienced improviser so you two can shine together. You'll do a scene, have some fun, and maybe make some new friends.

EXTREE! EXTREE! COMEDY INSPIRED BY THE NEWS

4/3 @ 7pm | FREE | Theatre Exile | Part of Philly Theatre Week

Extree! Extree! Read all about it! This local comedy show uses the news of the week to inspire hilarious improvised scenes right before your eyes. News articles and videos are presented to the cast by host Geoff Jackson, after which the team creates scenes ranging from the absurd to the thought provoking. Features a core of regular performers and guests from other Crossroads shows and the world of improv at large.

NO DIGGITY: IMPROV INSPIRED BY OLD SCHOOL HIP HOP AND R&B

4/3 @ 8pm | FREE | Theatre Exile | Part of Philly Theatre Week

No Diggity host, Tia Kemp, curates a playlist of old-school hip hop and R&B music videos that inspire the improvised scenes. Audience members will be quizzed on their old-school knowledge and if you guess correctly you might get to pick which video inspires the cast.



EDUCATION OFFERINGS

Crossroads face-to-face education classes take place at Philly Dance Fitness, 1923 Chestnut Street, Philadlephia

IMPROV BASICS WITH TANYA MORGAN OR KELLY CONRAD (IN PERSON)

With Tanya Morgan

Starting 3/20 @ 3pm

With Kelly Conrad starting 3/24 @ 7pmThis six week class will introduce you to the building blocks of improv in a fun, supportive, and welcoming environment. Over six weeks, you will learn how to improve your communication and agreement skills, build your confidence in front of groups, think more creatively, and above all, have fun! Whether you are brand new to improv with no interest in performing, a long-time performer looking to revisit the basics, someone looking to get more comfortable in groups, or just someone looking to have fun for two hours a week with new people - this class is for you.

INTRO TO SKETCH WRITING WITH CAROLYN BEATTY OR JON PLESTER (ONLINE)

With Carolyn Beatty starting 3/23 @ 7pm

With Jon Plester starting 3/27 @ 12pmThis 6 week class will teach the basics of sketch comedy writing, including learning about game, pitching sketches, working with various sketch types, editing scripts, and giving and accepting constructive feedback. Students will learn how to use what they know to develop ideas, how to turn those ideas into sketches, and how to edit those sketches to be the funniest they can be. No experience necessary. This class takes place online via Zoom and a stable internet connection is a necessity.

STAND-UP BASICS WITH ALYSSA AL-DOOKHI (ONLINE)

Wednesdays starting 3/23 @ 6:30pm

This 6 week class will teach the basics of stand-up comedy from writing material to crafting your act. You'll study with someone currently working in the business to guide you through the ins and outs of getting started. You will also meet like minded people so you can support each other on your comedy journey! No experience necessary. This class takes place online via Zoom and a stable internet connection is a necessity.

All audience members will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination via their CDC vaccination card or a photo of the card on their portable device. All audience members and audience-facing staff will be required to wear an N95, KN95, or surgical mask while in the building. If anyone arrives without an approved mask, they will be given a disposable surgical mask. All performers will be fully vaccinated-including booster shots-and will be performing without a mask at least 10 feet from the closest audience members. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building.

All students for in-person classes must be fully vaccinated - including booster shots. All students must wear an N95, K95, or surgical mask while in the building. Cloth masks, scarves, gaiters, or face shields are not permitted. Proof of COVID-19 via CDC vaccination card or photo of vaccination card on portable device will be required at the first class. All instructors are fully vaccinated- including booster shots. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the building.

If the CDC and/or the city of Philadelphia eases or restricts guidelines, those changes will be considered before being implemented by Crossroads. Crossroads also reserves the right to tighten guidelines on their own accord.

For tickets and more information, visit https://xroadscomedy.com.

