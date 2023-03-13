Craft Hall To Debut Live Music Program, New Stage and Tribute Series Starting with The Boss

FCM Hospitality has announced exciting changes coming to Craft Hall - starting with the launch of Craft Hall Live that kicks off with a new weekly Tribute Band Series. Get ready to be transported back to the first days of MTV, cassette tapes, big hair and even bigger guitars. Come dance the night away and feel the retro vibe while singing your favorite 80s and 90s anthems like Living on a Prayer, With or Without You, Human Touch, Jump, Don't Stop Believin' and more. For the official opening night, all the Bruce Springsteen fans that are Born to Run should get ready for Dancing in the Dark as Craft Hall Live welcomes The B-Street Band, who played outside of the Philadelphia Spectrum for the final four shows of the historic arena. Other coming shows will include Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute, The Bell Bottom Blues: Clapton Tribute Band, Pink Floyd: USA Experience, Southern Steel: Classic Skynyrd Live, Van Halen Nation: Van Halen Tribute Band and the Frontiers: Tribute to Journey. All performances take place at Craft Hall, at 901 N. Delaware, on Saturdays, from 8:00pm to 11:00pm. Tickets are $25 each and are available at https://bit.ly/CraftHallLive. For those that want to make it a night at Craft Hall, come early for food, drink, games and sports action.



Craft Hall Live is a brand-new initiative and an expansion of Craft Hall. Craft Hall is known as Philadelphia's largest restaurant and beer hall - and as the #1 family friendly restaurant in the region - and a top spot for dog lovers and their furry friends. Craft Hall now wants to be known for having one of the best new music venues in the city by adding a 300-cap room to the region's mix.



Owner Avram Hornik and his team aim to bring decades of experience in nightlife, music and entertainment and create both a new music room and a new live music program - all under the umbrella of Craft Hall Live. This new program and venue compliments the music and entertainment programs launched now at The Dolphin in South Philly and Concourse Live in Center City.



Craft Hall Live will feature a new 300 person concert venue perfect for live music, comedy, shows and other entertainment. The new venue will have an outside entrance off of Columbus Boulevard, free parking, a new stage, upgraded sound and a killer line-up of craft drafts, cocktails and bar bites.



"We have major expansion plans for Craft Hall, starting with Craft Hall Live music program and our new Tribute Concert Series," said FCM Hospitality Director of Operations Dana Canalichio. "We wanted to ease into live music with something everyone can relate to - the best music of the 80s and 90s and beyond. We wanted to create a whole retro vibe and evoke memories of simpler times. Invite your friends, head out on the town and get ready to hit it old school with all of your favorite hits that defined our generation."



She added, "The world stopped when COVID hit, now it seems like it's back in full blast. Tribute bands bring back memories of a simpler time, when people would go to shows and actually watch them, not film them on their smartphone, which is what the spirit of Craft Hall is all about. Slow down, appreciate the craftsmanship of what you're eating, drinking, and watching, but most important of all, have fun."



Craft Hall Live gets rocking and rolling starting this week with a grand opening concert and party next week for all the Boss fans out there.



The line-up for March, April and early May will have everyone on their feet screaming along with anthems that defined music in the late 70s, 80s, 90s and early 00s. Look for retro classics, rock staples, big hair anthems and fan favorites.



Craft Hall Live officially kicks off with a new weekly Tribute Band Series - with a notable tribute band each and every Saturday night from 8:00pm to 11:00pm, in the new music space (the lower level of Craft Hall). Come ready as it's going to be a whole nostalgic vibe.



Craft Hall Live's Tribute Band Series officially launches with:



* Saturday, March 18th - The B-Street Band: A Tribute to the Boss (Opening Night)

* Saturday, April 1st - Slippery When Wet: Bon Jovi Tribute

* Saturday, April 8th - The Bell Bottom Blues: Clapton Tribute Band

* Saturday, April 15th - Pink Floyd: USA Experience

* Saturday, April 22nd - Southern Steel: Classic Skynyrd Live

* Saturday, April 29th - Van Halen Nation: Van Halen Tribute Band

* Saturday, May 6th - Frontiers: Tribute to Journey



The B-Street Band

March 18th



From the heart of the Jersey Shore, "Backstreets" was the first band in the world to do a unique tribute to a live performer. There are now an estimated 14,000 tribute bands following their lead and performing all over the world. Nearly 5,500 performances and 34 years later, the B-Street Band is still the hardest working tribute band on the circuit, with almost 200 shows per year throughout the country.



Notable performances include opening for Bruce outside at the Philadelphia Spectrum for the final 4 shows of the historic arena. Additionally, The B-Street Band performed before Bruce shows at Wachovia, MetLife Stadium, Prudential Center, and the newly constructed Comcast Xfinity Center at Citizens Bank Park.



The band was proud to accept an invitation from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame "Life and Music of Bruce Springsteen" exhibition at the Constitutional Center in Philadelphia. They were featured during the opening, middle and closing nights-a real honor for any tribute band.



B-Street Band has had the honor and pleasure of performing with several members of the E-Street Band including "Miami Steve" Van Zandt, Mighty Max Weinberg, the late great Big Man Clarence Clemons, Garry W. Tallent and Vini "Mad Dog" Lopez.



We may know your next question and the answer is yes, even "the Boss" himself has made an appearance to see the B-Street Band!



Slippery When Wet

April 1st



Slippery When Wet (NJ), The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute Band is a group of seasoned veterans of the New York and New Jersey music scene. Raised on the same mean streets and reared in many of the same bars and nightclubs as Jon and the band, these experienced rockers bring the same energy, enthusiasm, and New Jersey attitude to the stage as the early Bon Jovi, circa 1986!



Since 2001 SLIPPERY WHEN WET (NJ) has toured the USA and the Caribbean and has performed over 500 shows including nightclubs, casinos, large festivals, private parties, and corporate events. These performances include the following Atlantic City casino's: Harrah's, The Golden Nugget, Borgata, Bally's, The Hilton, and The House of Blues. Other venues include Sugar House Casino in Philadelphia, Fantasy Springs Casino in California, The Hard Rock Cafes in Santa Domingo and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, as well as The Hard Rock Cafe in San Juan Puerto Rico, BB King's in NYC, New Jersey's Starland Ballroom, The Baker Theater in NJ, The Harry Chapin Amphitheater in NY, New Jersey State Fair at the Meadowlands, New Hampshire's Palace theatre, as well as many others.



Bell Bottom Blues

April 8th



The Bell Bottom Blues is a professional tribute to one of the greatest guitar players and rock icons of our time, Eric Clapton. It is a show band in the true sense of the word which performs in theaters, casinos, outdoor concerts and other top venues throughout the country. The band has recreated Clapton's incredible stage presence and awe inspiring performances from The Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, Derek and the Dominos and a incredible solo career that spanned decades. Playing all his hits as well as some deep cuts, Al Caprara has recreated Clapton's guitar stylings and more importantly his voice, making the audience truly feel that they are at a live Clapton Concert. Its a high energy show with both electric and acoustic sets. This is not just a tribute, It's a true Eric Clapton Experience.



Pink Floyd Experience

April 15th



Pink Floyd USA EXPERIENCE recreates the music, sounds and concert experience of a live Pink Floyd show. You will experience performances from iconic albums - Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals, and The Wall, complete with an award winning light, laser and multimedia video show. This is a spectacular audio and visual performance you won't want to miss. We recommend you reserve seating for best viewing.



Classic Skynyrd Live

April 22nd



Lynyrd Skynyrd was the band that defined Southern Rock in the 1970's and built a fan base that continues to grow today. Classic Skynyrd Live, performed by Southern Steel, pays tribute to this iconic band and it's music that continues to loved by generation after generation of fans. Southern Steel is the requested opening act of The Outlaws when they tour in the Northeast. Their show, Classic Skynyrd Live, delivers an unrivaled level of energy, generating standing ovations and calls for encores time after time. They perform all of Lynyrd Skynyrd's fan favorites, from Free Bird, Simple Man, That Smell, Sweet Home Alabama, Gimme Three Steps, Call Me the Breeze, I Know a Little and so many more.



Van Halen Nation

April 29th



Van Halen Nation (VHN) is the premier 80s Van Halen tribute to the David Lee Roth era of VH. Based in South Jersey, VHN has been rocking audiences and growing a loyal fan base for the past ten years. Comprised of four of the tri state areas top musicians VHN is both visually and sonically the closest tribute to the classic Van Halen.



Marc Moore (vocals), Matt Stanley (guitar), Pete Kamenakis (bass guitar) and Chris Nerone (drums) round out this powerhouse of a band. Each VHN performance is packed full of signature David Lee Roth acrobatics/screams to Eddie Van Halens ground breaking guitar playing to Michael Anthony and Alex Van Halens thunderous rhythm section. Van Halen Nation will transport your audience back in time when big hair, Aquanet and MTV were a way of life.



Frontiers

May 6th



Frontiers is the world's number one tribute to Journey. These five talented, skilled, renowned NYC area musicians recreate the music of Journey to perfection, note for note - every nuance, every iconic riff, all the feels. Frontiers covers all the greatest hits of Journey, taking you back to the late 70's during Journey's magical inception with Gregg Rolie and Neal Schon, and to the 80's with Steve Perry and Jonathan Cain, when Journey's timeless, chart topping hits such as Open Arms, Separate Ways, Send Her My Love, Faithfully, Stone in Love, Don't Stop Believing, Who's Crying Now, Anyway You Want It, and many others ruled the airwaves. When both Steve Perry and Neal Schon proclaim to the world via Twitter that Frontiers is their favorite Journey tribute band, you know you're in for an authentic, unmatched, amazing experience.



When asked what makes Craft Hall Life's new Tribute Series stand out, Canalichio said, "Craft Hall is a one stop shop for great music, dinner and drinks before the show, sports games up on the big screens, and tons to do with your friends for a full night on the town."



Craft Hall, located at 901 N. Delaware Ave., is a family friendly venue - but the stage area and tribute band series will be for adults 21+. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25 by visiting www.crafthallphilly.com, with walk-ups welcome, space permitting. Parking, as always, is free in Craft Hall's parking lot located on Poplar Street.



Stay tuned for other surprises coming to the stage at Craft Hall Live - and BIG surprises coming to Craft Hall this spring and summer - including renovations, more sports action, menu updates, puppy parties and fun for the family.