Columbia/Juilliard Violinist Competes In Beijing With Philadelphia Orchestra

Elli Choi, 21, handily advanced through the early rounds of the China International Music Competition.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

Not only are Philadelphia International Music Festival faculty members in the Philadelphia Orchestra delegation for the 50th anniversary of the ensemble's historic 1973 Tour of China, one of PIMF's most distinguished alumna will be joining the orchestra in Beijing as she competes in the final round of China's most prestigious competition for young musicians on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Elli Choi, 21, handily advanced through the early rounds of the China International Music Competition, alternatively known as the Global Education Music League Violin Competition. As one of three Grand Finalists, Elli will earn one of three awards at Monday's event at the National Centre for the Performing Arts: First Prize of USD $100,000, a Gold Medal, and three years of concert tours; Second Prize of USD $ 65,000; or Third Prize of USD $ 30,000 and a Jade Medal.

The three competitors will perform with the Philadelphia Orchestra under the baton of Assistant Conductor and PIMF Guest Faculty member Tristan Rais-Sherman as soloists in Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 35;  the Violin Concerto in D minor, Op.47 by Jean Sibelius; and Brahms' Violin Concerto in D major, Op.77.

“Elli first started attending our program at age 5,” recalled Sandy Marcucci, President of PIMF. “Her musical development over the years has been astonishing, her dedication to her craft—inspiring! And she continues to inspire with her accomplishments and in person, as a coach just this past summer at the camp and festival in Pennsylvania and at our upcoming Music in The Mansion mini-camp in Florida. It's a joy to watch her, hear her, and know her, and we couldn't be more proud!”

Elli took top honors in September at the Qingdao International Violin Competition, organized by the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing. She's currently studying economics at Columbia University while simultaneously completing a music degree at The Juilliard School.

The Philadelphia Orchestra tour of China marks the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking cultural exchange that helped improve relations between China and the United States. The ensemble returns to the Global Education Music League Competition after helping to launch its competition in 2019. That inaugural event featured the orchestra and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

The Philadelphia International Music Festival:

The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a resident summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending up to four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.

PIMF offers summer camp programs both online AND live on Philadelphia's prestigious Main Line. Since March 2020, PIMF's online platform has expanded its training programs year-round with Master Classes taught by principal players and other members of The Philadelphia Orchestra. The audition portal for “Music in the Mansion” Solo Performance Intensive during winter break in Miami is open at PIMF.org. Young cellists and violinists will work intensively with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra in a South Florida mansion from December 28, 2023 through January 2, 2024.



