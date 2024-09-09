Clumbsy Theatre to Present MAID MADE MADAME At Philly Fringe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



North Carolina and NYC based theatre company Clumbsy Theatre will present their first original production as part of Cannonball and Philadelphia Fringe Festival, an adaptation of a french classic in the american style, MAID MADE MADAME, at Christ Church Neighborhood House, Harding Room (20 N American St. Philadelphia, PA), running for a limited engagement September 12, 2024 - September 15, 2024. Opening night for press is Thursday, September 12th at 7PM. The debut piece runs 55 mins and explores the murder of the Papin sisters, the life of , and the fate of the american worker-actor under clown-like capitalism.

"I'm excited to show how american theatre can be made across state lines, roll around in the clown adaptation of this french classic, and come to FringeArts audiences" says writer and Clumbsy Theatre co founder Emma Lea Hasselbach.

In MAID MADE MADAME, 's maids are smeared across the stage beyond recognition. Adaptation is pushed to its limits. An eccentric gay writer gives an interview. Gloves for the fashion and the crime. A corded phone on the floor. A murder gone wrong (or right?). A rehearsal to eat the rich and burn it down crossdressed and clowed to the nines. Gaming a plan or planning a game? Let's drink tea.

MAID MADE MADAME by Clumbsy Theatre was developed in both North Carolina and NYC over the past year through adaptation, found text, and devising, with support from Manbites Dog. The piece features North Carolina based actors Markese McLamb & Ickye "Sean" Delgado-Cruz and was directed by Ana Radulescu, with script written by NYC based artist Emma Lea Hasselbach.

Tickets to MAID MADE MADAME are currently on sale by visiting fringearts.com. General admission is $25 (sliding scale). More information can be found at clumbsytheatre.com or on instagram @clumbsytheatre

Performance Details

Clumbsy Theatre & Cannonball present:

MAID MADE MADAME

September 12, 2024 - September 15, 2024

Christ Church Neighborhood House, Harding Room

$25 - (sliding scale)

Tickets available at fringearts.com

Developed and created by Clumbsy Theatre

Written by Emma Lea Hasselbach

Directed by Ana Radulescu

Featuring Markese McLamb & Ickye "Sean" Delgado-Cruz

Clumbsy Theatre is an emerging company based inside the internet connection between North Carolina and New York City. Inspired by processes of collective making, Clumbsy develops work that explores the idea of radical adaptation, teetering on the edge of when a remix no longer becomes a remix but becomes its own, new, fresh, thing. Founding company members include Emma Lea Hasselbach, Ana Radulescu, Markese McLamb, and Ickye "Sean" Delgado-Cruz. clumbsytheatre.com

Comments