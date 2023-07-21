Claire Camp Will Teach Broadway Jazz in Philadelphia

Claire Camp, Broadway dancer, is teaching Jazz at Metropolitan Ballet, in Jenkintown, just outside of Philadelphia.

Claire Camp has danced on Broadway in "Frozen" and the revival of "Cats." Touring companies include "A Chorus Line," "Flashdance: The Musical," and more. TV dance roles include "Fosse/Verdon" and "The Gilded Age."

Claire Camp will teach Broadway Jazz for ages 9 -18. Classes begin September 11, 2023. Students can expand their dance horizons with these enjoyable classes and hear about what it's like to dance on the Broadway stage!

Another faculty addition, Christopher Ralph, will teach Contemporary classes, having been a popular Summer Intensive faculty member at Met for several years. Based in NYC, Ralph has performed with numerous contemporary dance companies and will be seen in the upcoming Hulu series "Up Here." He currently teaches at the Peridance Center in NYC and has taught and created works at NYU, Princeton University, and others.

New Ballet faculty include:

Vitaly Verteric will teach classical ballet for Met's more advanced students and inspire young men in Met's all-male Boys' Scholarship classes. Vitaly trained at the Kiev Ballet School and Moscow Academy of Arts and went on to become a Principal dancer with Moscow Chamber Ballet. A much sought-after ballet teacher, Vitaly also performed in "Riverdance" on Broadway.

​Eva Szabo, an internationally renowned master teacher, who trained and danced professionally in her native Hungary, will teach intermediate and advanced classical ballet and pointe classes, as well as adult classes.

One of "seven local studios in America cultivating top talent" (Pointe magazine), Metropolitan is recognized by the Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), with school and director awards, and its students earn highest honors in competitions. But Met's mission is broader: here, young people develop physical strength and make life-long friendships. Many students cite their dance training as a framework for achievement in college and careers. Met's Pre-Professional Company performs exciting choreography, year-round.

Metropolitan Faculty also includes Natalya Lushina Zeiger (former soloist, Bolshoi Ballet); Daniel Mayo (Juilliard, BalletX); Denise D'Angelo (Pennsylvania Ballet), Sarah Mettin (contemporary choreographer and faculty), and Director, Lisa Collins Vidnovic (Pennsylvania Ballet) teaches all levels. Caroline Broullon, Elizabeth Seader, Magrielle Eisen and Sakie Hachiya, offer individualized attention in all levels of ballet classes. Strength & Conditioning classes with Julia Meloy will round-out the dance schedule.

Children, ages 3-4, and 5-6, are nurtured in Creative Movement classes, where fun and discovery are top priorities. The curriculum gradually expands into dance training and performance.

Register now for boys and girls ages 3 - 18. Adult classes for beginners and intermediate levels on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. www.metropolitanballetcompany.org or call 215.663.1665.

