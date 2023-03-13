Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR to Make North American Debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

The iconic and breath-taking Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR will make its North American debut at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks, PA, just minutes from the King of Prussia Mall. A colorful homage to Cirque du Soleil legacy, BAZZAR will premiere on September 26, 2023 and will continue its performances until October 22, 2023 under the Big Top, at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA.
In Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR, an eclectic lab of infinite creativity where a joyful troupe of acrobats, dancers and musicians craft an awe-inspiring spectacle. Lead by their maestro, they band together to invent a whimsical one-of-a-kind universe. In a place where the unexpected is expected, the colorful group imagines, builds and invents vibrant scenes in an artistic and acrobatic game. Come and claim your place amidst this marketplace of merriment and creative camaraderie. You just might find that the end of the story is really only the beginning! The high-energy excitement, collision of sounds and colors, and meeting place of diverse characters you'd find at a traditional 'bazaar', inspired the name of the show. BAZZAR perfectly captures that spirt.
BAZZAR was created in 2018 and has toured in India and in the Middle East. It was relaunched in September 2022 in Brasil and has toured since then in Sao Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, Santiago de Chile, and is about to be presented in Colombia and Argentina before coming to the US. This engagement in Oaks marks the show's North American Premiere. The show, which features an international cast of 35 performers and musicians, includes teeterboard, portage, acrobatic bike, contortion, duo rollerskates, duo trapeze, aerial rope, hair suspension, fire manipulation, slackline, and, for the first time in Cirque du Soleil history, a mesmerizing act of Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport in which a gymnast performs aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips in concert with a vertical stationary or hanging wooden pole, cane or hanging rope.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for BAZZAR in Oaks, PA are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today at 10am. For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com.
General on-sale starts on March 20th at www.cirquedusoleil.com/bazzar
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
FCM Hospitality has announced exciting changes coming to Craft Hall - starting with the launch of Craft Hall Live that kicks off with a new weekly Tribute Band Series.
Drake and 21 Savage will be going on a 29-date arena run with stops including Chicago, Boston, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping up in Glendale, AZ at Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday, September 5. ‘It’s All A Blur’ marks Drake’s return to touring since headlining Aubrey & the Three Migos Tour in 2018.
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, will continue Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Underwritten by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest Shakespeare in American Communities Grant, The Tempest, directed by Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns is now extended through April 2.
During a morning kick-off event, Bucks County Playhouse has announced the titles and directors for its 2023 season, which will officially launch May 19. This is the Playhouse’s 84th season, and the 11th since reopening in 2012.
More Hot Stories For You
Quintessence Theatre Extends William Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST with Lawrence Pressman
March 11, 2023
Quintessence Theatre Group, Philadelphia's professional classic theatre, will continue Season XIII: Celebrating the Extraordinary with William Shakespeare's The Tempest, thought to be one of his final and finest plays, this fantastical romantic comedy celebrates empathy and reconciliation. Underwritten by the National Endowment for the Arts and Arts Midwest Shakespeare in American Communities Grant, The Tempest, directed by Quintessence Artistic Director Alexander Burns is now extended through April 2.
TICK, TICK...BOOM!, ROCKY HORROR And More Announced For Bucks County Playhouse 2023 Mainstage Season
March 10, 2023
During a morning kick-off event, Bucks County Playhouse has announced the titles and directors for its 2023 season, which will officially launch May 19. This is the Playhouse’s 84th season, and the 11th since reopening in 2012.
Photos: First Look At ALL MY MOTHERS DREAM IN SPANISH By AZ Espinoza At Proscenium Theatre
March 9, 2023
Azuka Theatre and Teatro del Sol present the World Premiere of All My Mothers Dream in Spanish by AZ Espinoza, from March 1 to March 19, 2023, at Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. See photos from the production
'File/Life: We Remember Stories Of Pennhurst' Multimodal Installation Opens At Philadelphia's Arch Street Meeting House
March 8, 2023
Over nearly eight decades, more than 10,000 people lived at the Pennhurst State School and Hospital in Spring City, Pennsylvania from 1908-1987. Their lives contain its history. Who are they? What do their stories have to say to us today?
Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra Presents AROUND THE WORLD IN 60 MINUTES This Month
March 8, 2023
The Philadelphia Young Artists Orchestra (PYAO), an ensemble of PYO Music Institute (PYOMI), invites guests to take a musical journey “Around the World in 60 Minutes” on Sunday, March 19 at 3 p.m. at the Perelman Theater in the Kimmel Center at Broad and Spruce Streets in Philadelphia, PA.