Cirque Du Soleil LUZIA Prepares For Final Two Weeks In The Greater Philadelphia Area
The Daniele Finzi Pasca-directed show plays its final performances at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks.
Cirque du Soleil LUZIA has just over two weeks left in the region at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, with its final performance being held on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
Since opening in Oaks on May 7, 2026, LUZIA has captivated both media and audiences. As the Oaks engagement comes to a close, the cast and crew extend their heartfelt thanks to the community for its warm welcome and generous hospitality, and hope the show's celebration of Mexico as a land of immense beauty and energy, where nature, movement, and myth intertwine into a poetic and deeply spiritual way of life, continues to resonate with audiences long after the final performance.
LUZIA will continue its North American tour in Toronto, ON (June 18 - August 30, 2026), Ottawa, ON (September 10 - October 18, 2026), and Vancouver, BC (November 4 - December 13, 2026).
Written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, in association with Brigitte Poupart, LUZIA takes you to an imaginary Mexico, like in a waking dream, where light ("luz" in Spanish) quenches the spirit and rain ("lluvia") soothes the soul.
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