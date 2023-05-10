Chris' Jazz Café Hosts a Musical Tribute to Larry McKenna

Chris' Jazz Cafe is hosting a tribute to Larry McKenna, one of the world's finest jazz saxophone players, on June 16 & 17 at 8 and 10 p.m. The tribute shows will feature some of McKenna's closest and dearest friends, including musicians Victor North, Aidan McKeon, Tim Brey, Dave Brodie and Dan Monaghan. The 85-year-old had planned on joining his friends on stage, but is recovering from a stroke he suffered in February and is still unable to play. "They're all my buddies and all great musicians. I couldn't be more proud and thrilled that they're all gathering in my honor," said McKenna.

Known for his gorgeous tenor saxophone sound and a career spanning more than six decades, the international jazz improviser and educator has performed and recorded with a myriad of musical greats including Woody Herman, Clark Terry, Buddy DeFranco, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney and Frank Sinatra.

In addition, McKenna's composing, songwriting and arranging skills have received critical acclaim. His music has been performed on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson and in the Nicholas Cage movie, Birdy. Larry has released three CDs under his own name and also partnered with longtime friend and fellow Philadelphia tenor player, the late Robert "Bootsie" Barnes, to release their CD, "The More I See You" (Cellar Live 2018).

Larry also is one of the most sought out saxophone and jazz theory teachers in Philadelphia. He has taught countless students at University of the Arts, Temple University School of Music, West Chester University, Widener University, and Community College of Philadelphia.

Chris' Jazz Café, located at 1421 Sansom Street, is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information on General Admission tickets, Dinner & Show packages, VIP seating or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit http://www.ChrisJazzCafe.com.

