Chris Davis' ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER to Return to Philadelphia's Drake

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​Some holiday traditions call for lights, cookies and matching pajamas. In Philadelphia, one calls for a single man to take on an entire production of The Nutcracker. Chris Davis' One-Man Nutcracker will return to Center City December 9 through January 10, bringing its mix of comedy, storytelling and ballet back to the Proscenium Theatre at The Drake.

What started as an irreverent experiment has become an annual holiday tradition of its own. Audiences return year after year to watch Davis transform into Marie, Fritz, creepy Uncle Drosselmeyer, the mice, the Sugar Plum Fairy and the rest of the Nutcracker universe, all by himself.

Written and performed by Davis, directed by MK Tuomanen and featuring choreography by Campbell Tosney, One-Man Nutcracker combines comedy, storytelling and actual ballet in a playful retelling inspired by E.T.A. Hoffmann's original Nutcracker story and Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet. The production features sound design by Adriano Shaplin, lighting design by Krista Smith and narration by Severin Blake.

Over the years, Davis' playful take on the holiday classic has also developed into a personal ballet journey. He has trained extensively to improve his technique and the dancing in the show each season, an experience that also inspired his newest solo work, The 40-Year-Old Ballerino, which he recently performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Performing at The Drake near 15th and Spruce Streets, One-Man Nutcracker is also an easy addition to a day of Center City holiday festivities. Audiences can take in the Christmas Village, holiday lights, shopping, dining and other seasonal attractions before or after experiencing Philadelphia's most unconventional Nutcracker.

Recommended for ages 7 and up, the family-friendly production is made for longtime Nutcracker devotees, first-time balletgoers and anyone looking for a holiday tradition that is a little less traditional. Tickets are $35 general admission and $15 for students, industry members and children, not including fees.

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