Chester County Art Association & Downtown West Chester Announces Their Largest Ever Christkindlmarkt

The Chester County Art Association (CCAA) and Downtown West Chester welcomes families and people of all ages to experience holiday magic this December as the organization holds its fourth annual Christkindlmarkt, December 9 and December 10, 2023. This holiday market, which has become an annual tradition for those in Chester County, will feature over 75 vendors offering individually handcrafted and locally designed products. The event is free to the public and held at our NEW location in West Chester's Gay Street, between Matlack and Darlington Streets. Four blocks will be filled with the perfect holiday gifts for everyone on your list.

"We are thrilled to ring in the holiday season with our friends and neighbors with the return of our Christkindlmarkt, the largest one that we have ever hosted," notes ​Laurie Moran, Artist Liaison of CCAA. "I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holidays than to open our doors to the greater West Chester community during this fun, family-friendly weekend."

John O'Brien, Executive Director of Downtown West Chester, added, "We are very excited to have the Christkindlmarkt at the new location at Downtown West Chester. West Chester offers a vibrant retail experience for customers, and we are looking forward to showing that off to returning and first-time visitors to our town."

Guests who attend will be able to shop local this season and support artists while doing it. Vendors located throughout downtown West Chester will sell art, ceramics, jewelry, homewares, food, and much more. Additionally, guests will be able to purchase gourmet chocolates, soaps, candles, fresh cocktail mixes, and other ideal seasonable gifts. Holiday tunes will fill the air, featuring live music by Dub C on Saturday 1-4PM and the Lenape Brass Band on Sunday from 12-1PM.

The Christkindlmarkt will be open 1-8PM on Saturday, December 9 and 11AM-4PM on Sunday, December 10. Admission is free. For more information, visit www.downtownwestchester.com/christkindlmarkt