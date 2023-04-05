Charly Evon Simpson's SANDBLASTED Will Have its Regional Premiere Theatre Horizon

Angela and Odessa are falling apart (No, like they're literally falling apart). And the only person who can save them is Adah, a wellness guru who is shockingly still in one piece. Theatre Horizon, located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, is preparing for the regional premiere of Charly Evon Simpson's sandblasted, a satirical dystopia where Black women are quite literally falling apart because of the stresses placed upon them. Inspired by Beckett's work, the production arrives for a limited engagement from May 10 through June 4, 2023.

"We are so thrilled to be the home to the regional premiere of Charly Evon Simpson's incredible work," said Artistic Director Nell Bang-Jensen. "It's also wonderful to welcome back so many Horizon favorites to this production-Cheyenne Barboza, Jessica Johnson, Aaron Bell-and to welcome Zuhairiah and Morgan Charece Hall to the Horizon family."

In sandblasted, Angela and Odessa are on a sandy search for something that might not be real but they are determined to make a way out of no way. When they stumble upon Adah-the Celebrity-turned-Wellness-Maven (think Oprah)-they decide to follow her lead not knowing that the journey could very well be the cure. The audience follows Angela, Odessa, and Adah through the desert as they search for a cure for their ailment before they get swept away completely.

Theatre Horizon's sandblasted is directed by Cheyenne Barboza, whose last Horizon show, The Agitators, received rave reviews prior to it being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cast features Barrymore winner Jessica Johnson (Horizon's The Color Purple) as Odessa, Barrymore winner Zuhairiah making her Horizon debut as Adah, Aaron Bell (Horizon's Head Over Heels) as Jamal, and Morgan Charece Hall in her Horizon debut as Angela. The show features a number of unique design elements that will transform the Horizon stage into a literal desert by set designer Marie Laster. Additionally, Jo Vito Ramirez serves as a prosthetics designer, who is creating the life-like body parts that are required for this play. A full list of the production team is available below.

Single tickets to sandblasted are currently available. Tickets are available in four tiers: $15, $30, $50, and $75. This ticket model allows guests to select the price point that is most affordable for them, and allows others to "pay it forward" to cover the cost for someone else to see the show. The true cost for a ticket for this production is $43.