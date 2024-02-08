Center City District Offers Exclusive Arts & Culture Promotional Discounts For A Limited Time

Center City District (CCD) has partnered with several of Philadelphia's nationally recognized performing arts organizations to offer exclusive promotional discounts on tickets during Center City on Stage. For two weeks only, beginning February 21 through March 6, theatergoers can take advantage of buy one, get one half-off tickets to performances hosted across Center City through the end of the current 23/24 seasons with more than 20 shows to choose from.

Center City on Stage discounts will only be offered during the two-week-long promotional period; however, the bulk of eligible performances take place through the spring and early summer.

Participating partners include The Philadelphia Orchestra & Ensemble Arts, Opera Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Ballet, the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, BalletX, the Philadelphia Theatre Company, the Lantern Theater Company, the Walnut Street Theatre and the Wilma Theater.

Buy one, get one half-off performances include:

· Dinnerstein Plays Mozart at the Perelman Theater

· The Comedy of Errors at the Lantern Theater

· Madame Butterfly presented by Opera Philadelphia at the Academy of Music

· The Dream presented by the Philadelphia Ballet at the Academy of Music

· RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles at the Miller Theater

· Ensemble Arts Presents: PHILADANCO! Director's Choice at the Perelman Theater

· Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony presented by the Philadelphia Orchestra at Verizon Hall

· The Duat at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre

· BEAUTIFUL - The Carole King Musical at the Walnut Street Theatre

· The Good Person of Setzuan at the Wilma Theater

... plus many more.

"Art is essential to the wellbeing of individuals and of cities," said Prema Katari Gupta, President and CEO of the Center City District. "We're thrilled to partner with these resident companies and performers to encourage patrons to fill our iconic venues. Whether you're catching a show with friends after work, or heading into town for a night out, this isa fantastic opportunity to experience performing arts that you won't find anywhere else."

On Wednesday, February 21 at 11 a.m., CCD will launch ticket sales for Center City on Stage during an official press announcement at the Kimmel Center's Hamiton Garden (300 South Broad St.). Representatives from CCD, the Avenue of the Arts and select arts and culture partners will provide remarks about the program in between short performances. During the press event, attendees will have the ability to purchase tickets onsite.

CCD will host additional opportunities for in-person ticket sales during pop-up activations across Center City. During these events, select Center City on Stage participants will perform live in familiar Center City spaces, bringing surprise and delight to office workers, residents and visitors. Locations include:

- February 26: The Concourse at Comcast Center | 1701 JFK Blvd. | 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

- March 6: Jefferson Plaza - East Market | 1115 Chestnut St. | 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

- March 8: Reading Terminal Market | 1136 Arch St. | 12 p.m.-1 p.m.

"We relish every opportunity to share the transformative power of the performing arts and arts education with the widest possible audience," said Crystal Brewe, Chief Marketing and Audience Experience Officer for The Philadelphia Orchestra and Ensemble Arts. "We are excited to join our fellow non-profit arts and cultural organizations for this fantastic promotion, and hope audiences find joy visiting the arts venues and restaurants in Center City."

"Center City on Stage is a wonderful opportunity for theatergoers to continue their support of the arts while visiting Center City Philadelphia," said Laura Burkhardt, Executive Director at Avenue of the Arts, Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome even more visitors to our theaters as we continue to promote Avenue of the Arts as one of the city's premier arts and culture destinations."

Center City on Stage is presented by the Center City District with support from the Avenue of the Arts. For more information, visit centercityphila.org/onstage.

About Center City District

The Center City District, a private-sector organization dedicated to making Center City Philadelphia clean, safe and attractive, is committed to maintaining Center City's competitive edge as a regional employment center, a quality place to live, and a premier regional destination for dining, shopping and cultural attractions. Find us at www.centercityphila.org.