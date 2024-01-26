Celebrate Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day at Chris' Jazz Café

Enjoy delicious food, live music, and a festive atmosphere.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Celebrate Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day at Chris' Jazz Café

It hasn't happened in six years, but Mardi Gras in 2024 will fall on Tuesday, February 13th, the day before Valentine's Day — bridging the gap between carnival season and the global celebration of romance — and a term Chris' Jazz Café's Chef/Owner Mark DeNinno has coined Mardi-Tine's. The last time this happened was in 2018. So what does this mean at Philadelphia's longest continually operating jazz venue? It means back-to-back nights of deliciousness, revelry and live music!

“Mardi Gras or Valentine's Day? Why choose when you can celebrate both at our legendary jazz club,” said DeNinno. On Fat Tuesday, as in years past, the Hoppin' John Orchestra returns to Chris' for a Mardi Gras tradition. Beginning at 7 p.m., the 10-piece free swingin', foot stompin' brass band leads the annual parade down Chestnut Street to Broad Street and up Sansom right into the club and onto the stage. It's loud, it's fun and it's a party all night. Guests will be treated to all the bayou favorites — jambalaya, gumbo, house made beignets, buckets of steamed crawfish and Mardi Gras cocktails. Show times are 7 & 9 p.m. Admission is $20.

The following night, the Chris' crew will be right back at it to help couples celebrate the most romantic day of the year. Guests will be courted by rising star vocalist Anaïs Reno and the Pete Malinverni Trio with special guest violinist Juliete Kurtzman, and treated to Chef DeNinno's Valentine's-themed menu of amorous delights, including a Hearts of Palm Salad, Cupid's Kiss Oysters and Heart-Shaped Ravioli. General Admissions is $40 per person.

Dinner & Show packages (including the 3-course chef tasting menu), VIP, and General Admission tickets are on sale now for all shows (beverages, tax & gratuity not included). Please check the website for ticket prices and arrival times. All tickets are premium seating. Streaming is also available on Chris' YouTube channel: @ChrisJazzCafePhilly.

Chris' Jazz Cafe is Philadelphia's longest continuously operating jazz club. Enjoy live jazz Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information or to make reservations, please call 215.568.3131 or visit Click Here.




