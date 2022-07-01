Cast Announced For THE INCONVENIENT MIRACLE: A MYSTERIOUS BIRTH MUSICAL At The Episcopal Actors' Guild

The Skeleton Rep(resents) in partnership with EAG's Open Stage Grant announces the cast for their production of The Inconvenient Miracle: A Mysterious Birth Musical, a new musical comedy with Music & Lyrics by Emily Rose Simons and Book by Emily Claire Schmitt, directed by Ria T. DiLullo at The Episcopal Actors' Guild (1 East 29th Street, NY NY 10016), August 11-27.

The cast will feature Nicola Barrett (Dog Sees God with Dramatists Unite; Don't Tell Mama), Deijah Faulkner (Tick Tick Boom with Lighthouse Theatre Company), Bella Anaya Hathorne, Morgan Misk (Hairspray with Ovi Vargas), Ellen Orchid* (Rest in Pieces at the United Solo Festival), Karen Joy Pangantihon* (The Who's Tommy with ReVision Theatre; Social Distance-the musical at The Player's Theater), Samantha Streich (The Scarlet Savior at St. Luke's Theatre), and Cecilia Vanti* (Twelfth Night at The Pearl Theatre).

The creative team will include Lighting Design by Leanna Keyes (#SoSadSoSexy at The Tank), Costume Design by Caterine Sanchez, Choreography by Kal Leski, and Fight Direction by Luzmyrna Crespo with Musical Director Simon Broucke, Stage Manager Daniel Scarantino, and Production Assistant Callie Considine.

*Appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

When Abigail, the most popular girl at school and a self-described prophet, declares that Vanessa Rosales, the lone atheist, will be the next Virgin Mary, Vanessa responds by punching Abigail in the face. This lands her in detention with Sister Florence, the last remaining nun on campus, who has been begging God for any sign of His existence. Vanessa may be the miracle Florence is looking for, but not in the way either of them expected. The Inconvenient Miracle: A Mysterious Birth Musical is a wholehearted musical exploration of faith, the unknown, self-identification, consent, choice, and healing friendship in a broken world.

"The Inconvenient Miracle is the story of one teenage girl's personal choice when faced with an impossible circumstance", said writer Emily Claire Schmitt. "It is a celebration of her individual personhood, an affirmation of the dignity of women, and a call for mutual love and support. In light of the recent Dobbs decision, we believe this message is more vital than ever."

Performances will take place on Thursday, August 11 at 7pm, Friday, August 12 at 7pm, Saturday August 13 at 7pm, Thursday August 18 at 7pm, Friday, August 19 at 7pm, Saturday, August 20 at 7pm, Thursday, August 25 at 7pm, Friday, August 26 at 7pm, and Saturday August 27 at 7pm.

Tickets ($25-$35) are available for advance purchase at www.inconvenientmiracle.com. The performance will run approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, with an intermission.