Carrie Jackson & All-Stars to Play Deer Head Inn in November
On Sat Nov 19 from 7-10pm, Vocalist Carrie Jackson & All-Stars will play 2 sets at Deer Head Inn, Bed & Breakfast in Delaware Water Gap, Pa. The cover is $20.
Carrie Jackson & All Stars features Radam Schwartz on piano, Takashi Otsuka on bass, and Dave Gibson on drums.
Deer Head Inn, Delaware Water Gap, Pa, is the oldest continuously running jazz club in the country. Jazz in the Pocono Mountains is situated in historic Delaware Water Gap, PA.
Deer Head Inn is located at 5 Main Street Delaware Water Gap, PA 18327.
For information & reservations, please call 570-424-2000 or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206398®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdeerheadinn.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
