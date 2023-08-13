Cannonball Offers Performances for Young Audiences Every Weekend at Philly Fringe

Cannonball has doubled down on offering something for everyone this year. As the size of the hub has exploded, so has the hub's ability to showcase programming for younger audiences. Philadelphia Fringe Festival goers of all ages will find a treasure trove of back-to-back circus, dance, theatre, puppetry, music, and interactive installations all month long. Audiences can find free outdoor performances at Liberty Lands, 913 N 3rd St, every Friday-Sunday September 8 - 30, plus sliding scale tickets for all shows at the MAAS Building, Icebox Project Space, and Fidget Living Room throughout the month. Cannonball runs September 1-30 and truly features something for everyone. Tickets are on sale now. Tickets and more information can be found at the hub's website Click Here. Tickets and more information about the Philadelphia Fringe Festival can be found at www.fringearts.com, by phone at 215-413-1218, or in person at the Fringe Festival Box Office at FringeArts (140 N. Columbus Blvd) August 28-September 24.



Now in its third year, Cannonball has revitalized the Philly Fringe with an influx of festival energy. Presenting shows back to back, audiences can see multiple offerings every night at each of Cannonball's four venues (the slowest night at Cannonball this year will feature 13 different productions!), enjoying a drink at the Garden Bar in between each show, and running into friends, artists, and other fringe-goers. This year marks the first year for a space dedicated to family programming, which will be held at Liberty Lands and all shows at this outdoor stage will be free of charge. Under the umbrella of Cannonball Kids, the family-friendly programming in Cannonball spans circus, dance, theatre, music, immersive performances and more. There are artists who have been seen on Philadelphia stages that are part of the festival and touring artists are also presenting exciting work. The Cannonball Kids line-up features established shows and brand new works debuting during Fringe.

“Young people and their families can find the spirit of Fringe at Liberty Lands this year, where Cannonball is presenting 4 weekends of risk-taking art made just for them! Artists in Philadelphia have been creating innovative and experimental performances for children and families for as long as the Fringe Festival has existed, and we're thrilled to finally have a hub where families can go to be part of the magic!”, said Liberty Lands Artistic Producer Sam Tower.



“We're thrilled to be partnering with Northern Liberties Neighbors Association to offer these performances completely free of charge, with themed pop up activities and treats throughout the festival. Join us every weekend at Liberty Lands for awe-inspiring and thought-provoking performance, as well as family-friendly works of dance and circus at Icebox Project Space, and theatre made for teens 13 and up at MAAS and Fidget. Check dates, venues, and age appropriate suggestions under Click Here”

LIBERTY LANDS

Every weekend in September, Liberty Lands will explode with free outdoor performances for young people and families. Each weekend includes performances from:

Clown in the Round

Id Circo Theatre Group

September 10-29

A clown take on Shakespeare for audiences ages 7-12 that shows how to pull success from the jaws of failure.

Magic Trash Day: Down in the Dumps

Rough and Tumble Productions

September 9-17

A clown dance theatre piece for ages 4-11 about a Philly kid who finds a magical piece of trash among the rubble, helping them move through grief.

Sing the Rainbow

Ants on a Log

September 8 - 30

An interactive concert for queer kids, families, and allies, featuring a musical performance and short creative activities. Best for ages 4-11.

Read Me A World

The Exuberance (Marisol Rosa-Shapiro)

September 9 - 30

An interactive, audience-led storytelling experience for friends and family nestled in cozy outdoor reading nooks. All ages.

Socrates, an odyssey

Eliana Fabiyi

September 22 - 30

A puppetry odyssey for ages 5-12 about a normal everyday sock thrust into extraordinary circumstances.

The Bad Pirate Rock Show

Jonah Godrey and Friends

September 8 - 30

Two pirates tell tall tales with puppets, accordions, amazing hats, and rock music, bringing the adventure of the high seas to kids ages 5-12.

Bird on a Wire

Esther de Monteflores

September 9-10

A whimsical celeration of the common pigeon, this wire-walking circus performance from San Francisco is created for all ages and designed to be enjoyed in natural public spaces.



Perfect

squid Kramer

September 9 + September 10

An all-ages circus show from Chicago looks at how serious being silly really is through the eyes of Caleb, a very nervous clown. Featuring juggling, hand balance, and aerial straps.

BUG-BORO

Ava Kepple

September 10-24

Young children are invited to join the intimate world of a bug colony in this hands-on interactive theatre performance. Best for ages 4-7.

Faire Play

Crys Clemente

September 10-24

Teens ages 13+ are invited to travel through time and space as this solo show interrogates representation at the Renaissance Faire, in medieval fantasy, and across history.



The Rebellion: Modern Warfare

Rebel Arts

September 15 - 23

All-ages circus performance highlighting the dangerous social issues impacting the Black community, designed to encourage viewers to question and rebel against harmful dominant narratives.

KidRave

Ry Noss & Julia Walden

September 29

Dance the night away at this dance party made especially for kids under 10 and their families, led by pre-k music teacher and songwriter, Ry Noss.



ICEBOX PROJECT SPACE

While Icebox Project Space, 1400 N American Street, features many performances for adult audiences. There are a few performances perfect for audiences of all ages. Tickets for performances at Icebox are offered on a sliding scale. Family friendly performances include:



Cirque Us Stories

Cirque Us

September 8-10

A circus filled adventure that will jump off the pages. Join us for high-flying fun from Boston circus company Cirque Us!

Memories of the moon

Yuki Ishiguro/Yu.S.Artistry

September 3, September 10

From NYC-based Japanese artist Yuki Ishiguro, comes a multimedia dance inspired by the diary of a prisoner in a Japanese internment camp during WWII who was imprisoned in a room without clocks, so he logged the passage of time by counting the full moons.

MAAS GARDEN

There is one performance for young people ages 13 and up in the Maas Garden at the Maas Building, 1325 N. Randolph St.

Transhumance

Butch Mermaid Productions

September 25



Transhumance takes a surreal journey across the landscape of gender in search of a place to call home. NYC-based clown Ania Upstill playfully explores what it means to be a trans human.

FIDGET SPACE



The Fidget Living Room, 1714 N. Mascher Street, is also hosting one performance that is great for young people ages 13 and up.

Half Magic

Joseph Ahmed

September 1-23

A hilarious, heartfelt, magical journey into what it means to be mixed race, to search for community, and to hold the things we love with care and criticality.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.