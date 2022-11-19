Bucks County Playhouse Will Hold Costume Department Holiday Sale in December
The holiday clearance features brand-new garments (many with original price tags) as well as gently used clothing for both men and women.
The costume department at Bucks County Playhouse will open its wardrobe room for a holiday sale - offering a wide collection of festive frocks, and everyday ready-to-wear clothing, for sale to the public on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. A special invitation-only preview night will be on Friday, December 2.
The holiday clearance, which will be held at Bucks County Playhouse (70 S. Main Street, New Hope), features brand-new garments (many with original price tags) as well as gently used clothing for both men and women. The high-drama, appropriately festive rummage sale is an opportunity to pick up unusual wardrobe pieces for the holidays while supporting the Playhouse as it clears out its closets in preparation for the new year. Also featured in the sale are dozens of unused boots, which were sourced for its recent production of "Kinky Boots" as well as some of the flamboyant and fabulous clothing featured in the show. "I am over the moon to be able to coordinate this pop-up sale for the Playhouse," says Sally Weisman, event coordinator and member of the Playhouse Artists Board. "There are so many fabulous finds and unique treasures that are being offered for sale. If you're looking for something fun and unusual, the sale is a great opportunity to find that special Christmas gift for someone or the perfect dress to wear to your next holiday party." Potential customers are invited to follow the Playhouse's social media for photos of some of the clothing and costumes expected to be available for sale.
ABOUT BUCKS COUNTY PLAYHOUSE
Steeped in a theatrical history that stems back to its founding in 1939 by a roster of theatrical royalty, Bucks County Playhouse is celebrating the tenth anniversary of its 2012 re-opening and restoration. With more than 75,000 patrons walking through its doors every year, the Playhouse is leading the economic resurgence of New Hope and the surrounding community. In 2014, Tony Award-winning producers Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman and Josh Fiedler took the helm of the Playhouse, reclaiming its reputation of attracting Broadway and Hollywood artists. Playhouse productions of "Company" starring Justin Guarini, and William Finn's "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" were named by Wall Street Journal to its "Best of Theatre" list for 2015. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal again hailed the Playhouse and Artistic Associate Hunter Foster in its Best of the Year listings for its production of "42nd Street" and in 2019 labeled the Playhouse "one of the best regional theaters on the East coast." Box office records have been repeatedly broken by signature productions of "Steel Magnolias" directed by Marsha Mason, "Mamma Mia!" directed by John Tartaglia and "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story," "Million Dollar Quartet," "42nd Street," and "Guys & Dolls" (all directed by Hunter Foster). In 2021, the team developed and presented Candace Bushnell's "Is There Still Sex in the City," which the Playhouse then partnered to move to New York. The creative teams who come to create new productions at the Playhouse are among the most talented artists working in the professional theatre today and relish the opportunity to work on the historic stage where Grace Kelly, Robert Redford, and Jessica Walter began their careers
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Philadelphia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
Â
More Hot Stories For You
November 18, 2022
A captivating period comedy brightens the Heritage Center stage weekends December 2-18 as ActorsNET of Bucks County presents Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.Â
Philly POPS to Shut Down Following 2022-23 Season
November 17, 2022
The Philly POPS have announced that they will cease operations following the end of the 2022-23 season.
Quintessence Theatre Receives The Philadelphia Award for Social Insight for FLYIN' WEST
November 17, 2022
On Monday November 7, Quintessence Theatre, Philadelphia's professional classic repertory theatre, was the recipient of the only award given out at Theatre Philadelphiaâ€™s annual industry celebration.
Montgomery County to Host Holiday Festivals Through December
November 15, 2022
It's the most wonderful time of year in Montgomery County, when many of the towns magically transform into winter wonderlands. Montgomery County is hosting holiday festivals all through December.
JURASSIC QUEST Comes to Pennsylvania Convention Center Next Month
November 15, 2022
The largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than EVER! Philadelphia and Delaware Valley families can walk among the nationâ€™s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs whenÂ Jurassic QuestÂ® opens at the Pennsylvania Convention Center for a limited one weekend run Dec. 17-18.