Bucks County Playhouse Will Hold Costume Department Holiday Sale in December

The costume department at Bucks County Playhouse will open its wardrobe room for a holiday sale - offering a wide collection of festive frocks, and everyday ready-to-wear clothing, for sale to the public on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. A special invitation-only preview night will be on Friday, December 2.

The holiday clearance, which will be held at Bucks County Playhouse (70 S. Main Street, New Hope), features brand-new garments (many with original price tags) as well as gently used clothing for both men and women. The high-drama, appropriately festive rummage sale is an opportunity to pick up unusual wardrobe pieces for the holidays while supporting the Playhouse as it clears out its closets in preparation for the new year. Also featured in the sale are dozens of unused boots, which were sourced for its recent production of "Kinky Boots" as well as some of the flamboyant and fabulous clothing featured in the show. "I am over the moon to be able to coordinate this pop-up sale for the Playhouse," says Sally Weisman, event coordinator and member of the Playhouse Artists Board. "There are so many fabulous finds and unique treasures that are being offered for sale. If you're looking for something fun and unusual, the sale is a great opportunity to find that special Christmas gift for someone or the perfect dress to wear to your next holiday party." Potential customers are invited to follow the Playhouse's social media for photos of some of the clothing and costumes expected to be available for sale.

