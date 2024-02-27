Bucks County Playhouse Receives Education Funding

Bucks County Playhouse received $67,500 in funding through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. Seven local corporations committed to support the Playhouse’s educational programs with gifts ranging from $2,500 to $25,000.

The EITC grants came from the following corporations: Fred Beans Family of Dealerships, Megawholesale, Inc., Waste Management, PECO, Brotherston Homecare, Inc., Sentex Settlement Services, Inc., and Meridian Bank.

“EITC support is integral to the success of our education programming. This year we received more than double the funds from the year prior. That means we can expand the reach of our programs and consequently have a broader impact on local youth,” said Adele Adkins, Managing Director at Bucks County Playhouse. “We are immensely grateful for the support from these local businesses and appreciate their commitment to arts education and the transformative power it has on our youth.”

By providing a creative space for artists, teachers, and students, the education programs at Bucks County Playhouse integrate mainstage performances and the classroom — demonstrating that art is education. From pioneering workshops that pair theater professionals and arts educators, to classes and performance opportunities for all ages, Bucks County Playhouse serves the needs of students, teachers, and artists through a wide range of programs that foster community engagement, critical thinking, and a passion for the arts.

“The Fred Beans Automotive Group has annually participated in the EITC Program for more than a decade, recognizing the many benefits of directing funds back into the community to specifically support education," said Beth Beans Gilbert, vice president. "The educational programs we support through the Bucks County Playhouse specifically foster a passion for the arts and the endless learning and greater awareness of the world that come from experiencing the arts."

Administered through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program offers tax credits for approved corporations and qualifying individuals through contributions to the following non-profit organizations: scholarship organizations (SOs), which provide private school scholarships; educational improvement organizations (EIOs), which support innovative programs in public schools; or prekindergarten scholarship organizations (PKSOs). The Playhouse participates as an educational improvement organization (EIO) — working directly with students and Pennsylvania school districts from around the region to provide innovative arts education programming.

“This support from our EITC funders is significant,” said Michaela Murphy, Director of Education. “These funds allow us to expand our impact through captivating youth arts education programs — provided at little or no cost to Bucks County youth and local schools. The education programs not only help students increase their understanding and appreciation of the arts, but they also gain a proficiency in self-expression, an awareness of their connection to others, and a greater understanding of their emotional lives while discovering how best to manage their attitudes and behaviors for success.”

Funds from EITC support the enrichment and enhancement of Playhouse education programs including BOUNCE, The Playhouse Youth Company and the Bucks County Playhouse Student Theater Festival. The BOUNCE program is a theater-education residency with the Morrisville School District that serves students in 4th and 5th grades. This year, in addition to in-school sessions, BOUNCE participants took a trip to see “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” on the Playhouse stage. The Playhouse Youth Company — a conservatory-style program comprised of 17 local young performers — takes to the Playhouse stage every summer. In 2023, the Company presented the new musical, “ALiEN8.” In its 55th year, Bucks County Playhouse’s Student Theater Festival served 768 students from 24 regional schools. The annual event provides students with opportunities to learn not only from each other but to participate in workshops and master classes with professional, Working Theatre artists.

“We are honored to contribute to the cultural wellbeing of our local area. At Megawholesale, we believe in investing in the future, and supporting the EITC program aligns perfectly with our commitment to community enrichment,” said Saumil Ambani, President. “The positive impact on Bucks County Playhouse youth education programs is a testament to the transformative power of the arts in fostering creativity, critical thinking, and community engagement.”

Approved businesses can convert tax dollars into support for Bucks County Playhouse initiatives by enrolling in the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. EITC provides companies with a 75% state tax credit for donations to an approved non-profit educational improvement organization that enhances the lives of children in their immediate communities. For more information, visit the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development website.