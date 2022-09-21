Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Bucks County Playhouse Education Offers In-Person Classes

Sep. 21, 2022  
Bucks County Playhouse Education Offers In-Person Classes

Bucks County Playhouse has announced the lineup of in-person education programs being offered this fall. The three classes are Breaking into the Voiceover World, Improv for Adults and Acting for Adults, ages 15 and older. All three classes will take place in Lambertville Hall, 57 Bridge Street, Lambertville, NJ. Face masks are suggested, but are no longer required to attend all on site classes. For more information regarding latest Covid-19 policies, visit bcptheater.org/termsconditions. Visit www.bcptheater.org for more information and to register or contact Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education with questions at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org.

Breaking into the Voiceover World • October 3 - October 24 • Pete DeMeo

Mondays, from 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm

There's never been a better time to break into the voice over world. Almost all voice over work can now be done remotely from home! Students will receive individual coaching on proper voice over technique for TV and radio commercials and promos, how to approach and personalize copy, how to make a demo and get an agent, and how to work from the comfort of your home. Ages 18 to adult.

Improv for Adults • October 6 - November 17 (No class on November 3) • Will Dennis

Thursdays, from 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm, October 6, October 13, October 20, October 27, November 10, November 17

Spark your creativity! Put yourself out there! Play! Back by popular demand, this virtual class offers two hours of collaborative acting games, improv techniques and opportunities to nurture your creativity. No experience necessary - just a desire to laugh! Ages 15 to adult.

Acting For Adults • October 11 - November 29 • June Ballinger

Tuesdays, from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Through assigned scenes and monologues this class teaches the basic techniques towards reaching truthful behavior in acting. Using improvisation, assigned scenes and monologues the actor will identify the intersection of their own authentic self to the fictional character. This validating class is fun and encourages compassion and understanding of yourself and those you will be working with. Students of varying levels are encouraged to sign up. You can be a curious beginner or a more experienced performer. Ages 17 to 60+.

Visit www.bcptheater.org to register or contact Ellen Gallos, Assistant Director of Education at ellen@buckscountyplayhouse.org for questions.

