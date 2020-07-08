BWW Blog: Summer Streaming 101 - Theatre Edition

It has been less than a week since Hamilton premiered on Disney+, and now nearly everyone I know has turned their living room into the room where it happens. Despite the rave reviews and constant rewatch opportunities, many of us are bound to crave a new piece of theatre to stream. Of course we would all rather experience live theatre without the constraints of a computer or TV screen, but we have to settle for anything we can watch that ensures the safety of others in society. With the numerous streaming services available, such as Netflix or Broadway HD, there are plenty of opportunities to watch new theatre everyday. I am sure many of us flocked to the movie theatres to see Kinky Boots or Newsies, but there is some theatre media that frankly I did not know about until I was caught in deep searches for what to watch. So, I have created a top five list of theatre media you may have missed that is available from home.

1. ENCORE! (Available on Disney+)

This may not be a recording of a musical or play, but it is a TV show about being in high school theatre. Beloved host Kristen Bell brings together adults who went to high school together to reproduce one of their high school musicals. From Pippin to Beauty and the Beast, we see theatre reignite the souls of these adults as we learn about their hardships and triumphs.

Watch the trailer HERE

2. Oh, Hello on Broadway (Available on Netflix)

Nick Kroll. John Mulaney. Do I need to say anything more? Just get ready to laugh and watch out for some special guests.

Watch the trailer HERE

3. Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert (Available on Hulu)

EGOT winner John Legend and Grammy winning Tony nominee Sara Bareilles star in the best live musical special that television has ever seen. The vocals are out of the park, the dances transfer perfectly through the screen, and the staging is incredibly unique. If you did not have the opportunity to see this live, then now is your chance to pretend you did!

Watch the trailer HERE

4. Miss Saigon (Available on Broadway HD and Amazon Prime Video)

I was fortunate enough to see this incredible revival when the touring production came to Michigan. By the same people as Les Misérables, this heart wrenching musical features a real flying helicopter, the vocals of Eva Noblezaba, and a story that will have you on the edge of your seat (or couch). Trust me, you will not regret spending a few hours watching this.

Watch the trailer HERE

5. Memphis (Available on Broadway HD)

Winner of the 2010 Tony Award for Best Musical, Memphis is filled with catchy tunes and a true story of rock and roll. This musical is especially relevant given recent events since the plot is centered on breaking down racial barriers in music and romantic relationships. Watch the original Broadway cast's Tony performance below, and then get ready for a night of learning and dancing.

Watch the trailer HERE

