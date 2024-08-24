Art Exhibit In Collaboration With New Musical HIDDEN Set for Gratz College

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jenny Heitler-Klevans, writer of the new musical “Hidden”, M7-Productions and Gratz College have announced the opening of "Revealing the Hidden: A Curated Exploration of Identity and Resilience," a meaningful art exhibit that will run from September 6 to September 22, 2024, in The Leona P. Kramer Gallery. This exhibit is set to accompany the world premiere of the highly anticipated musical "Hidden," created by Cheltenham residents David & Jenny Heitler-Klevans, and based on the true story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jewish girl who was hidden in southern France during World War II, and now resides in Jenkintown.



The exhibit, featuring 16 talented artists, delves into themes of identity, resilience, and the often-hidden layers of human experience. Each piece offers a unique perspective on the complexities of self-discovery and the strength found in overcoming adversity. The participating artists are Marlene D'Orazio Adler (Glenside), Laura Demme (Wallingford), Janet Fallon (Elkins Park), Linda Dubin Garfield, Colleen Hammond (Philadelphia), Gloria Harrelson (Jenkintown), Bates Mandel (Elkins Park), Pauline Houston McCall (Philadelphia), Carole Meyers (Jenkintown), Julia Morgan (Massachusetts), Diana Taflin Myers (Cheltenham), Sharon Ostrow (Bala Cynwyd), Barbara Rosin (Elkins Park), Misty Sol (Philadelphia), Elsa Wachs (Wynnewood), and Carol Wit (Cheltenham). Their works range across various mediums and styles, creating a diverse and thought-provoking collection. Many of the pieces are for sale.

Exhibit Details:

Dates: September 6 - 22, 2024

Location: The Leona P. Kramer Gallery, Gratz College, 7605 Old York Rd., Melrose Park, PA 19027

Gallery Hours: Monday - Friday, 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM; and one hour before and during performances



Musical "Hidden" Performance Dates:

September 6 & 7: 8:00 PM

September 20: 8:00 PM

September 21 & 22: 2:00 PM



About the Musical "Hidden":

“Hidden” tells the powerful story of Ruth Kapp Hartz, a Jenkintown resident whose life as a hidden child during World War II serves as a testament to courage and survival. The musical's premiere is a significant cultural event, and the accompanying art exhibit further enriches the audience's experience by providing a visual narrative that complements the themes explored in the production.

“I am excited to set up this exhibit alongside the premiere of 'Hidden,'" said Jenny Heitler-Klevans. "The artists have created works that not only reveal their personal journeys but also resonate with Ruth Kapp Hartz's story. In fact, some of the artwork was inspired by Ruth's story. This exhibit is a celebration of resilience and the strength of the human spirit."

The exhibit is free and open to the public during gallery hours. Visitors are encouraged to explore both the visual and performing arts as they reflect on the hidden aspects of identity and the enduring power of resilience.

For more information about the exhibit or to purchase tickets for "Hidden," please visit https://hiddenthemusical.com/ or contact Roy Braverman at roy@m7-productions.com

