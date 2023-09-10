Arden Theatre Company to Kick Off 36th Season With ASSASSINS, Starring Robi Hagar, Miles Jacoby, and More

Arden Theatre Company will open their 2023/24 season with the TONY Award-winning musical, ASSASSINS, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by John Weidman, based on an idea by Philadelphia writer, composer, and educator, Charles J. Gilbert, Jr. The production is directed by Terrence J. Nolen, begins September 21 and has already been extended to October 22, 2023, with an Opening Night on September 27. Single tickets begin at $35 with discounts available for students, seniors, kids, and teens. They are available online at the link below, by phone at 215.922.1122, or in person at the box office at Arden Theatre Company at 40 N. 2nd Street.

Original and surprisingly funny, ASSASSINS tells the story of a group of Americans consumed by grievance and a desperate need to be heard. In addition to ASSASSINS, the work of Stephen Sondheim is currently being seen by audiences throughout the country – most notably, the national tour of Into the Woods (Tony Award for Best Musical Revival) completed its run in Los Angeles on July 30, 2023, Sweeney Todd starring Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford is currently running on Broadway, the Danielle Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez production of Merrily We Roll Along begins previews on September 19, 2023, and Sondheim's final work of new music and lyrics, Here We Are, will begin previews in New York City at The Shed on September 28, 2023.

Arden's production of ASSASSINS will mark the 16th time they have presented a show by Sondheim. “We had the opportunity to honor Stephen Sondheim here at the Arden back in 2015 and, due to a storm and losing power in our theatre, ended up doing so in our set shop - a moment of creativity and extraordinary resourcefulness. On that night, and throughout the past fifteen Sondheim musicals we've produced, his work and remarkable vision has inspired us,” said Nolen. “How extraordinary to return to ASSASSINS - an audacious and absolutely original musical - with this brilliant cast and artistic team and once again be inspired by his genius, insight, and glorious music.”

The cast features Katherine Fried (Lynnette “Squeaky” Fromme), last seen in the Arden's 2022 production of Into the Woods; Scott Greer (Samuel Byck) in his 37th production at the Arden – including Sunday in the Park with George 1994 and 2010, Into the Woods 2000 and 2022, Pacific Overtures, Assassins 2007, and Candide; Darren Michael Hengst (Guisseppe Zangara), last seen in Arden's Passion as well as Candide and Sunday in the Park with George 2010; Monica Horan (Sara Jane Moore), last seen in Arden's Gypsy and recognizable from CBS's Everybody Loves Raymond; Christopher Patrick Mullen (Leon Czolgosz) previously in Arden's A Little Night Music and Assassins 2007; and Steve Pacek (Charles Guiteau) who has directed, choreographed, and performed for the Arden including onstage in Pacific Overtures. Rounding out the cast is Robi Hager (Balladeer/Lee Harvey Oswald), from Broadway's Original cast of Spring Awakening and last seen onstage at the Arden in Ragtime; Matteo Scammell (The Proprietor), Arden's Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire and making his Arden musical debut; Miles Jacoby (John Wilkes Booth), making his Arden debut, notably from Broadway's The Book of Mormon and the first national tour of Jersey Boys; and Harrison Smith (John Hinkley), also making his Arden debut and most recently seen in Signature Theatre DC's Sweeney Todd.

The production design team includes Paige Hathaway (Scenic Design), Thom Weaver (Lighting Design), Maiko Matsushima (Costume Design), Elizabeth Atkinson (Sound Design), Jorge Cousineau (Video Design), Ryan Touhey (Music Director/Orchestrations), and Zuhairah McGill (Assistant Director).

About Arden Theatre Company

Arden Theatre Company, founded in 1988, is a professional theatre company in Old City, dedicated to bringing to life great stories by great storytellers on the stage, in the classroom, and in the community. To date, the Arden has produced 46 World Premieres.

The Arden has developed four distinct educational programs: Arden for All, our in-school arts education program for elementary level students; Arden Drama School, our on-site, tuition-based theatre classes for pre-K through 12th grade students; Teen Arden, our theatre enrichment program for high school students; and the Arden Professional Apprentice program, a rigorous training program for young theatre professionals.