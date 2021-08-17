Almanac Dance Circus Theatre Dives Back Into Live Performance with CANNONBALL, September 9-October 2

In a huge dive back into live performance, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre will present more than 100 shows, workshops, and events spanning circus, dance, theater, film, and more in its inaugural Cannonball, an independently run satellite festival of the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

With events spanning theater, dance, circus, and film, including 28 mainstage shows, nightly cabarets, pop-up events, workshops, artist talkbacks, and more, Cannonball really offers something for every age. There will be a festival bar hosted by Fergus Carey of Fergie's Pub and various food choices.

Cannonball is designed to provide artists with the resources they need and festival goers with a one-stop venue for an entire fringe experience. In 2020, inspired by recent experiences at the Edinburgh Fringe, Almanac and MAAS decided to team up to create an independent hub of activity during the Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Then the pandemic happened, and the whole thing was scrapped until this year.

What began to take shape after a year of virtual showings and zoom cocktail hours was what a reimagined Fringe season could provide for re-emerging artists and theater-goers. What emerged was Cannonball.

"At Cannonball, audiences can come to one venue, stay all day, seeing up to ten unique shows," said Ben Grinberg, co-founder of Almanac. "It's the Fringe experience for fringe die-hards, and one that creates the kind of community of artists and audiences alike that make fringe festivals globally so special. We are so thrilled by the quantity and caliber of artists that wanted to make this crazy dream happen with us, and we are so excited to present their work -- alongside our own! Everyone working on producing Cannonball is an artist, too"

This wide-ranging event will run September 9-October 2.The festival will be held at the MAAS Building, 1320 N. 5th St. Events will take place indoors and outdoors. More information can be found at the festival's website www.cannonballfestival.org.