ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL:  A SHAKESPEAREAN HOOTENANNY Announced At Players Club of Swarthmore

Get ready for a night of Shakespearean revelry as PCS Theater proudly presents "ALL'S WELL THAT ENDS WELL: A Shakespearean Hootenanny," a two-act musical extravaganza. This special event is part of the Concert Series and promises an unforgettable celebration of William Shakespeare's 460th birthday.

"William Shakespeare couldn't play a lick on the lute. But his plays have inspired countless beautiful songs, from rock to folk to showtunes and back again," said Jeffrey Barg, the creative mind behind this unique cabaret. The evening will showcase the best of music from and inspired by the Bard's works, including gems like Love's Labour's Lost: A New Musical (premiered at Shakespeare in Central Park 2013) and The Ballad of King Henry, featuring music and lyrics by Jeffrey Barg.

"Our most famous playwright wasn't just a playwright--he was a lyricist, writing songs into the scripts of a third of his plays," said Jeffrey Barg, who conceived of and is directing the cabaret. "But none of that music survives, so every time one of his plays is staged, we get to create those songs anew. Beyond that, he's inspired countless adaptations and artistic responses, and we're excited to showcase that musical breadth. Shakespeare is this constant cultural touchstone that every genre refers back to."

Featuring a Star-Studded Cast:

Alyssa Cherewaty, Amanda Pasquini, Andrew Staub, Bryan Mottershead, Caitlin Naylor, Charlie Meyers, Dana Corvino, Emily Engel, Jason Boyer, Jeffrey Barg, Jeff Martin, Kat Lemon, Kristin Hegel, Laura Boyce, Mike Sokolowski, Paul Kerrigan, Sabrina Boyd-Surka, Samantha Simpson

Accompanied by Outstanding Musicians: Guitar: Jeffrey Barg, Keyboard: Byron Kho, Bass: Tam Kimler, Drums: Ari Miller

Tickets: $15 | PCS Members save $5

Concessions and Adult Beverages will be available for purchase, enhancing the audience's enjoyment throughout the evening.

Don't miss this exclusive, one-night-only Shakespearean Hootenanny! Join us for an enchanting blend of music, laughter, and timeless tales at Players Club of Swarthmore on February 17th. Secure your seats now at Click Here, and let the Shakespearean festivities begin!

PCS Theater is a dynamic community theater organization dedicated to bringing engaging and high-quality performances to the Swarthmore area. With a commitment to nurturing local talent and providing unique theatrical experiences, PCS Theater continues to be a cornerstone of artistic expression in the community.