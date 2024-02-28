ALARM WILL SOUND Comes to the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in April

Penn Live Arts will present Alarm Will Sound on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

Alarm Will Sound performs music by Steve Reich in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Music for 18 Musicians. The program also includes Clapping Music, which uses hands as the sole instrument, Vermont Counterpoint, and Radio Rewrite, inspired by the music of Radiohead and given its premiere recording by Alarm Will Sound in 2016.

Considered by many to be one of the most influential minimalist works of all time, Music for 18 Musicians is composed for violin, cello, two clarinets doubling bass clarinet, four women’s voices, four pianos, three marimbas, two xylophones and metallophone (vibraphone with no motor). Harmonic movement plays a more important role in this piece than in any other Steve Reich had written up to that point, and the composer describes the relationship between sections of the 55-minute piece as “best understood in terms of resemblances between members of a family. Certain characteristics will be shared, but others will be unique.”

Alarm Will Sound

Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts | 3680 Walnut St | Philadelphia, PA 19104

Link: https://pennlivearts.org/event/alarmwillsound

Program:

Steve Reich - Music for 18 Musicians (1974-76)

Steve Reich - Clapping Music (1972)

Steve Reich - Vermont Counterpoint (1982)

Steve Reich - Radio Rewrite (2012)