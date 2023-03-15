A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE COMEDY OF ERRORS & More Set for Lantern Theater Company 30th Anniversary Season

Lantern Theater Company has announced its upcoming 2023/24 season, which will mark the company's 30th anniversary of bringing great stories from great writers to Philadelphia and beyond. To celebrate this milestone season, the Lantern will showcase four brilliant plays from some of the world's best playwrights: Molière's comic masterpiece Tartuffe, directed by Charles McMahon; two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage's dramatic gem, Crumbs from the Table of Joy; Faith Healer from legendary Irish playwright Brian Friel, directed by longtime Lantern artistic partner Peter DeLaurier; and William Shakespeare's lyrical and hilarious The Comedy of Errors, also directed by McMahon. The Lantern will also present its annual adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a Philadelphia holiday tradition co-created by local theater artists Anthony Lawton, Christopher Colucci, and Thom Weaver.

"These plays are richly varied in tone and style but they all treat on a common theme: the ways that we can be complicit in our own self-deception," said Lantern Artistic Director Charles McMahon. "These writers have created beautifully complex variations on this psychological theme, giving us stories that are comical, wistful, farcical, and poignant - but always informed by a core of essential truth. For our 30th anniversary season, we look forward to celebrating the endurance of the human spirit in the face of its own folly."

Season subscriptions and flex packages start at $112 and are available online at www.lanterntheater.org or by calling the Lantern Box Office at (215) 829-0395. Single tickets for Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol go on sale July 11, 2023; single tickets for Tartuffe, Crumbs from the Table of Joy, Faith Healer, and The Comedy of Errors go on sale August 1, 2023.

Lantern Theater Company's 2023/24 Mainstage Season

TARTUFFE

By Molière

Directed by Charles McMahon

September 7 - October 8, 2023

PRESS OPENING: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Prim and devout Orgon invites Tartuffe, a charlatan par excellence, into his bourgeois household, laying the scene for equal parts domestic disruption and social outrage. Banned for decades by civil and religious authorities who found the play too close for comfort, this masterpiece from perhaps the most beloved comic playwright of all time is a searing and hilarious study in how we collaborate in our own deception.

CRUMBS FROM THE TABLE OF JOY

By Lynn Nottage

Director TBA

November 9 - December 10, 2023

PRESS OPENING: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m.

Just landed in Brooklyn from the South, the Crump family is seeking their place in the Philadelphia-based Father Divine movement - but their two brilliant daughters on the cusp of adulthood are chafing at their father's religious strictures. Their big dreams for the future are encouraged by their lively, fearless, free-thinking, communist Aunt Lily. This dramatic gem from two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage gently reveals the funny and touching struggles of a family trying to make a new start in a strange world full of temptations and surprises.

FAITH HEALER

By Brian Friel

Directed by Peter DeLaurier

February 1 - March 3, 2024

PRESS OPENING: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m.

From the rich imagination of the great Irish playwright Brian Friel, Faith Healer is a deep dive into the psyche of an inspired performer - but is he really a shaman, an artist, or a con man? This story of a village set on edge by his machinations is at times comical and at times startling. Friel's masterpiece shines a light on the dark places of the human soul, but its mysteries endure.