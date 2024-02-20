4th Annual New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant To Return In 2024

The New Hope Celebrates Pride Pageant is back for its 4th year! Drag queens and drag kings will compete for the coveted title of Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates. The pageant, "Glamazon Reign Forest" will take place on Sunday, March 24th at 6:30pm at the Bucks County Playhouse. All proceeds from the event will support NHC's 2024 Pride celebration.

When asked about this event, Melissa Patterson, President of NHC, said, "I don't know how we can top last year, but I'm so excited to find out! Our contestants this year really are at the top of their game and I cannot wait to see what they bring to the competition and how they will represent New Hope Celebrates."

This year, NHC Vice President of Communications Eva Guasconi, will act as stage manager. She said, "I am so excited to play a role behind the scenes at this iconic theater and to experience what each contestant brings to make this an unforgettable night".

Drag queens and kings will compete in the ultimate drag tournament for the coveted title of Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates. Contestants will climb their way to the top of the throne as they compete in several categories, including presentation, talent, formal wear and onstage Q&A. The winners will be featured entertainers at all key NHC events in 2024 and compensated for their time, a total value of $1,000 each.

The panel of judges includes former NHC Board Member Jenn Wohl, who will act as head judge, New Hope's very own drag performers Miss Pumpkin and Morgan Kennedy, as well as Keri Osmond, Chief of Staff to United States House Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman. Osmond is also a former NHC Board Member. Also joining the judges this year is Brian Sims, Managing Director at OUT Leadership and former state representative for Pennsylvania's 182nd District. Sims was the 1st openly gay state legislator in Pennsylvania.

Returning for their second year, the Mistress of Ceremonies will be Marti Cummings, a NYC drag artist, television personality, and political figure. They will be joined by Miss Cyannie Lopez, Miss New Hope Celebrates 2017, Ginger Alley, Miss New Hope Celebrates 2018, and last year's winners, Phoebe Mantrappe and Amita Lady, Miss & Mr. New Hope Celebrates 2023.

General Admission is $55 and VIP seating is $75. All tickets include a pre-show social at The Deck Restaurant & Bar at the Bucks County Playhouse that will serve light hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar starting at 4:00pm. Former Miss New Hope Celebrates Queens will be present for a meet and greet at the pre-show social. VIP tickets include two (2) complimentary drinks at the pre-show social - a choice of prosecco, wine or draft beer. Tickets can be purchased on Bucks County Playhouse's website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293263®id=3&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbcptheater.org%2Fshows%2Fnhc-pageant?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

This year promises yet another incredible show and unforgettable evening full of glamor, glitter, and drag royalty! The 2024 New Hope Celebrates Pageant, as always, will take place in honor of our good friend Ricky Crosby who played a pivotal role in bringing LGBTQ+ pageantry to our amazing community of New Hope. He may no longer be on this earth, but his memory, and all that he taught, us will live on.