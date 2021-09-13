2022 LMDA International Theatre Conference Announced

The Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas has officially announced their 2022 LMDA International Conference which will be held both online and in Philadelphia, PA U.S.A. on the traditional lands of the Lenni-Lenape from July 20-24, 2022.

All theater artists, educators, and students are invited to attend. An initial information packet with a tentative schedule, travel details, and more is now available at: https://lmda.org/2022-conference

LMDA President Bryan Moore says, "For over 35 years, LMDA has grown to become a multi-country service organization for artists working as dramaturgs and in many associated fields in the performing arts and beyond. Our most recent, multi-conference theme of 'Crossing Borders' encouraged dramaturgs to meet and learn from colleagues from different cultures and regions to develop skills and expand the field. Over the past couple years, LMDA reached more members and expanded collaborations globally through its first digital conference (2020), its first conference in Latin America (2021), and through initiatives like Dramaturging the Phoenix and the International Dramaturgy Lab. We are excited to continue LMDA's mission with this ground-breaking gathering in Philadelphia, as we further explore the many variations and future potential of dramaturgy and theatre performance."

Focused on "Performance Outside the Proscenium," LMDA's Philadelphia Conference will ignite a global conversation about the impact, purpose, process, and evolution of work outside of the traditional "theater" space, including digital theatre, touring shows, cabaret, circus, online performance, outdoor theater, site specific work, burlesque, museum performance, installation performance, and more.

Conference Chair Jacqueline Goldfinger says, "Philadelphia is known around the world as a hub of new work, especially new work that utilizes found spaces and unique ways of connecting with our audiences. The established companies who work in unique spaces - like Pig Iron, rainpan43, The Bearded Ladies, Lightning Rod Special, Ballet X, Opera Philadelphia - and the emerging companies - such as Die-Cast, Theatre in the X, Power Street Theatre, and Cirque Du Nuit - are creating the future of American performance. Join us to discuss the future of live performing arts."

The Conference will engage with work created by organizations across the City including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre, Painted Bride Art Center, Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, Applied Mechanics, The Bearded Ladies, Directors Gathering, Parent Artist Advocacy League, and the National Constitution Center as well as individual artists around the world including director/designer Jerrell Henderson, playwright Larissa Fasthorse, playwright/circus dramaturg L Feldman, designer Christopher Ash, director/dramaturg Evren Odcikin, performer/puppeteer Leila Ghaznavi, dramaturg Ken Cerniglia, curators TS Hawkins and Lois Moses, dramaturg/associate artistic director Nakissa Etemad, director/dramaturg Katherine M. Carter, artistic director/director Eric Einhorn, professor Dr. Chelsea Phillips, artistic director/conductor Maria Sensi Sellner, dramaturg Jenna Rodgers, educator MR Stine, dramaturg Gavin Witt, producer Nora Quinn, and Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director LaNeshe Miller-White.

The Conference Hub will be at the Arden Theatre's Hamilton Family Arts Building in Old City. The Conference will conclude with a Sunday Night Gala at Union Trust with live music performed by the hit Philadelphia-based dance band, West Philadelphia Orchestra (WPO). Tickets for the Gala will be available for purchase by the public in the spring of 2022.

Websites: lmda.org & lmda.org/2022-conference