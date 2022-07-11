1982 Movie Cast of ANNIE Will Reunite 40 Years Later

In 1982, the musical film Annie opened theatrically in over 1,100 theatres.

The film starred Aileen Marie Quinn as Annie, a 10-year old orphan girl whose character was based on the 1977 Broadway musical, in addition to Little Orphan Annie, a daily comic strip that debuted in the New York Daily News on August 5, 1924.

The film included former child actresses Toni Ann Gisondi, best known for playing the youngest orphan Molly, and Rosanne Sorrentino, best known for playing the role of the bossy orphan Pepper.

40 years later after the film's debut, the iconic and talented trio will reunite for a first-time ever public meet and greet.

Their reunion will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 2 and 3, Labor Day Weekend 2022, at the Kimberton Fairgrounds (inside the "A" Building), 762 Pike Springs Road, Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

The reunion celebration is organized by Revolution Superfest, an exposition featuring 100 exhibitors showcasing movie and television memorabilia, including comic books, posters, toys and other pop-culture related collectibles.

The event will also feature professional comic book artists and media guests, such as actor Charlie Schlatter (best known for portraying Dr. Jesse Travis on the CBS series Diagnosis Murder) and actress Nicholle Tom, best known for her roles as Maggie Sheffield on the CBS television sitcom The Nanny.

If you go

Hours are 4 PM to 9 PM on Friday and 9 AM to 5 PM on Saturday. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the door.

For more information, visit the website, www.RevolutionSuperfest.com