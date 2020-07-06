11th Hour Theatre Company Presents SOCIETY XI ONLINE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

This Summer, 11th Hour Theatre Company will adapt its exciting musical programming to the virtual screen in "Society XI Online." From July 18th - September 19th, 11th Hour is offering an all-inclusive virtual membership consisting of six incredible events. These include 3 Quarantine Cabarets featuring extraordinary singing duos and 3 Musical Theatre Salons where members will be able to interact LIVE with some favorite Philly artists over Zoom.

Quarantine Cabarets are evenings of stories and songs with some of Philly's most entertaining performers, who just happen to be quarantined together.

Saturday, July 25th - Steve Pacek & JESUS GARCIA

Saturday, August 8th - Bi Jean Ngo & DAVID M. RAINE

Saturday, Sept. 12th - Alex Keiper & Michael Doherty

Musical Theatre Salons are curated, interactive discussions with talented artists who have worked on past 11th Hour productions.

Saturday, July 18th - Music Directors

featuring Rob Tucker, Gina Giachero, and Madison Auch

Saturday, August 22nd - Designing A Musical

featuring Angela Coleman, Mark Valenzuela, and Amanda Jensen

Saturday, Sept. 19th - Choreographing a Musical

featuring Jenn Rose, Samuel Antonio Reyes, and Kathleen Borelli

Memberships are just $50* and include access to all six events. Purchase online at 11thhourtheatrecompany.org/shows/virtual-membership or by phone at 267-987-9865.

*When in-person performances are able to resume, what members pay now can be deducted from the cost of a full membership later.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You