WICKED in Perth Will Offer $20 Opening Night Tickets

300 tickets for the Gala Opening Night of Wicked at Crown Theatre, Perth on Thursday 19 December will be sold for $20 each, the first time $20 opening night tickets have been offered for WICKED in Australia. The tickets for this special opening night performance are only available in person at Crown Theatre, and will go on sale at 9am on Friday 13 December.

Fans are encouraged to queue up as early as possible since tickets will be allocated on a strictly ‘first come-first served’ basis. Up to two tickets may be purchased per customer and valid ID must be shown during the transaction. All tickets are subject to availability and cannot be re-sold.

Over 21 years since its premiere on Broadway, WICKED remains one of the most successful and popular musicals in the world. Winner of over 100 major awards including the Grammy Award, the Olivier Award, six Helpmann Awards, three Tony Awards® and six Drama Desk Awards.

The Australian cast is led by Courtney Monsma as Glinda, the bubbly, popular girl who becomes “Glinda the Good”, and Sheridan Adams as Elphaba, the girl born with emerald-green skin who grows up to become the “Wicked Witch of the West”.

Theatre and television favourite Todd McKenney is playing the Wizard, while the role of the conniving and manipulative Madame Morrible is played by Jennifer Vuletic. Rising star Liam Head is Fiyero, the handsome and seemingly shallow Winky Prince, with Paul Hanlon portraying Dr Dillamond, a goat and teacher at Shiz University. Chelsea Dean plays Elphaba’s wheelchair bound sister Nessarose, and as the naïve, insecure and lovable munchkin Boq is Kurtis Papadinis. Zoe Coppinger is the Elphaba Standby.

The talented group of performers comprising the WICKED ensemble and swings includes Christian Ambesi, Brittany Carter, Olivia Castagna, Matt Cranleigh, Sage Douglas, Bayley John Edmends, Morag Hamilton, Matt Holly, Todd Jacobsson, Rohan Khanna, Elisha Zion Lee, Jordan Malone, Emily Monsma, Matilda Moran, Thomas Norman, Amelia Sanzo, Anthony Sheppard, Edward Smith, Ksenia Teliatnikova, Lucas Van Rhijn, Paul Watson, Mietta White, Seb Witt and Jun Woodfield.

WICKED Australia Co-producer John Frost said, “I’m thrilled we’re able to bring WICKED back to Perth, and that fans have the chance to come along to the Opening Night for only $20. This is one of the most lavish musical productions to have ever played in Australia, the full Broadway experience. You can see every dollar spent on the magnificent sets and lush costumes, a feast for the eye and the ear. A proven blockbuster all around the world since it premiered, it has become one of the most loved musicals of all time.

“People love it for so many different reasons – some come for the engrossing story, some for the astonishing sets and costumes, some for the soaring ballads, some for the deeper messages, and some to see the life-affirming friendship between the two young women who grow up to be Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. If you have never seen WICKED on stage, come and see it for the first time and be spellbound. If you have seen it before, I know you’ll want to come back and be enthralled all over again. Get your tickets now while you can.”

Long before Dorothy dropped in, two other young women meet in the land of Oz. One, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. The other is bubbly, blonde, ambitious and exceptionally popular. They become rivals, then friends… until the world decides to call one “good” and the other one “wicked.”

