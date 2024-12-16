WAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Will Embark on Australian Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Everyone (possibly everyone) has had a job at least once that they have hated! A boss they thought they were smarter than (probably were) or just wished daily they could take a sickie and not turn up (reckon that’s happened multiple times). Matt Harvey not only relates but has stories to tell aplenty; from sex shops to robodebt to roller coasters and more! Sometimes having a job just sucks and you end up being screwed by the boss – literally and financially.

Fresh from a sell-out season in Edinburgh and Melbourne Fringe Festival 2024, Matt Harvey will bring his hilarious show Wage Against the Machine to Perth Fringe World this January. This is a feisty exploration of one man’s journey through the joys of Robodebt, wage theft and breaking a 100-year-old roller coaster to save the lives of eighteen people.

Wage Against the Machine tackles issues like poverty-level jobs, class struggles, and corporate versus human rights. A darkly comic and pertinent comment on the day-to-day struggles of the working class, it’s a fast-paced hour of stand-up and storytelling, set in the surprisingly angry world of customer service.

Award-winning comedian, and storyteller, Matt Harvey (The Shovel, The Shot) shares hilarious tales from jobs he no longer needs to worry about being fired from. Wage Against the Machine weaves a tapestry of comedic anecdotes that resonate with anyone who's ever clocked in at a less-than-perfect job. This is a tribute to the absurdity of our everyday work experiences and finding the humor in the chaos. From robodebt, to wage theft and breaking a 100-year-old roller coaster to save the lives of eighteen people – it’s all in a day's work when you earn the minimum wage.

Matt Harvey invites you to punch your timecard and join him for Wage Against the Machine; where the daily grind is minimum wage, maximum grief... and the customer is always wrong.

Tour Dates

PERTH

DATES: 17, 18, 24 and 25 January, 2025

VENUE: State Theatre, Middar Room

TICKETS: Full Price: $20.00, Concession: $17.00, Friends Frenzy: $14.00, Group (6+): $15.00

ADELAIDE

DATES: 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 February, 2025

VENUE: Roundo @ Fool’s Paradise

TICKETS: Full Price: $20.00, Concession: $17.00, Group (6+): $15.00

MELBOURNE

DATES: 11 April, 2025

VENUE: Chapel Off Chapel, The Loft

TICKETS: Full Price: $25.00, Concession: $20.00, Group (4+): $17.00

Comments