Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

WAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Will Embark on Australian Tour

Performances begin this January.

By: Dec. 16, 2024
WAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Will Embark on Australian Tour Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Everyone (possibly everyone) has had a job at least once that they have hated! A boss they thought they were smarter than (probably were) or just wished daily they could take a sickie and not turn up (reckon that’s happened multiple times). Matt Harvey not only relates but has stories to tell aplenty; from sex shops to robodebt to roller coasters and more! Sometimes having a job just sucks and you end up being screwed by the boss – literally and financially.

LATEST NEWS

Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; HAIRSPRAY at HAMA, Crown Theatre Leads Best Musical!
WAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Will Embark on Australian Tour
Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Australia - Perth Awards
TRAIN Returns to Australia for First Time in Eight Years with New Tour

Fresh from a sell-out season in Edinburgh and Melbourne Fringe Festival 2024, Matt Harvey will bring his hilarious show Wage Against the Machine to Perth Fringe World this January. This is a feisty exploration of one man’s journey through the joys of Robodebt, wage theft and breaking a 100-year-old roller coaster to save the lives of eighteen people.

Wage Against the Machine tackles issues like poverty-level jobs, class struggles, and corporate versus human rights. A darkly comic and pertinent comment on the day-to-day struggles of the working class, it’s a fast-paced hour of stand-up and storytelling, set in the surprisingly angry world of customer service. 

Award-winning comedian, and storyteller, Matt Harvey (The Shovel, The Shot) shares hilarious tales from jobs he no longer needs to worry about being fired from. Wage Against the Machine weaves a tapestry of comedic anecdotes that resonate with anyone who's ever clocked in at a less-than-perfect job. This is a tribute to the absurdity of our everyday work experiences and finding the humor in the chaos. From robodebt, to wage theft and breaking a 100-year-old roller coaster to save the lives of eighteen people – it’s all in a day's work when you earn the minimum wage.

Matt Harvey invites you to punch your timecard and join him for Wage Against the Machine; where the daily grind is minimum wage, maximum grief... and the customer is always wrong. 

Tour Dates

PERTH 

DATES: 17, 18, 24 and 25 January, 2025

VENUE: State Theatre, Middar Room

TICKETS: Full Price: $20.00, Concession: $17.00, Friends Frenzy: $14.00, Group (6+): $15.00

ADELAIDE 

DATES: 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 February, 2025 

VENUE: Roundo @ Fool’s Paradise

TICKETS: Full Price: $20.00, Concession: $17.00, Group (6+): $15.00  

MELBOURNE 

DATES: 11 April, 2025

VENUE: Chapel Off Chapel, The Loft

TICKETS: Full Price: $25.00, Concession: $20.00, Group (4+): $17.00




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos