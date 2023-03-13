Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE TAP PACK Will Embark on Australian Tour

The dance group will take their high-octane, tap comedy show around Australia from April 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  

Following sold out houses and rave reviews on London's West End and in the USA, Australia's hottest tap dance sensation, THE TAP PACK, take their high-octane, tap comedy show around Australia from April 2023, with seasons in Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Sydney. Tickets are on sale now.

Producer Kym Halpin said, "The show is pure entertainment. We can't wait to thrill and delight audiences with this feel-good show. Before COVID hit, the show was selling out in all corners of the globe. After a difficult few years, we are very excited to finally be able to bring THE TAP PACK back to Australia's largest cities and best theatres. "

Picking up where the Rat Pack left off, THE TAP PACK conjures up a modern twist to the crooners and artists from the '50s through to the noughties! Featuring songs from Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr to Ed SHeeran, Michael Bublé and Beyoncé.

Created by Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard and Thomas J Egan and directed by co-creator Nigel Turner Carroll, THE TAP PACK mixes slick humour, high-energy entertainment and world-class tap dance. It's a show of pure entertainment inspired by the legendary kings of swing, the Rat Pack, and freshly created for the audience today. Hear cool classics with a fresh new twist, including all your favourites such as "The Lady Is a Tramp, "Come Fly with Me", "One For My Baby", "Me And My Shadow" and much more.

Starring some of Australia's finest and most distinguished dancers and singers, THE TAP PACK is Jesse Rasmussen, Jordan Pollard, Thomas J Egan and Ben Brown, with Thomas McGuane in Melbourne and Canberra, and Mark Hill in Sydney and Brisbane.

They sing. They dance. They joke. They bring a new, invigorating energy to a timeless style!

Tour Dates

Melbourne
Dates: 28 - 30 April
Venue: Comedy Theatre
Booking: www.ticketek.com.au or 1300 11 10 11

Canberra
Date: 6 May
Venue: Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre
Booking: www.canberratheatrecentre.com.au or (02) 6275 2700

Brisbane
Dates: 14 - 15 July
Venue: Playhouse, QPAC
Booking: www.qpac.com.au or 136 246

Sydney
Dates: 20 - 23 July
Venue: Studio, Sydney Opera House
Booking: www.sydneyoperahouse.com or (02) 9250 7777




More Hot Stories For You


