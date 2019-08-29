THE NIGHTWATCHMEN Comes to Melville Theatre

Memory and nostalgia are key elements of The Nightwatchman at Melville Theatre, as three people move into a new chapter of their lives.

Written by Daniel Keene and directed by Siobhán O'Gara, the play follows a brother and sister as they return to their family home to help their now-blind father move into an elderly care facility.

As they assemble for a final supper to say goodbye to their family home, memories come flooding back and the family history is re-visited with resentments simmering against current tensions in their lives.

"The Nightwatchman is a melancholy, poetic work that explores universal frustrations such as loneliness, old age, letting go, marital disappointment and loss," O'Gara said.

"But through the father William, there is a strong sense of resilience that underpins it all.

"Each character has a different relationship with the past - the play is about saying goodbye, setting yourself and others free, and moving forward."

O'Gara has a wealth of theatrical experience behind her, founding the Brisbane Irish Theatre Players in 1990, working with the Canberra Irish Community Theatre in the mid-90s.

Since moving west, she has worked with the Old Mill, KADS, Playlovers and Dolphin Theatres in a variety of roles, including director, stage manager and lighting and sound operator.

In 2007 and 2012, O'Gara received best director nominations for Necessary Targets and Parramatta Girls at the annual Finley Awards.

More recently, she has directed The Mozart Faction at Melville Theatre and Kate's Story for Life on Hold Productions.

"The Nightwatchman appealed because it's a moving, poetic ode to the human spirit and the memories that define us," O'Gara said.

"The play is as much about what we were, as it is about what we are now and will become."

The Nightwatchman plays at 8pm September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 with a 2pm matinee on September 22. Tickets are $20, $15 concession - book on 9330 4565 or at www.meltheco.org.au.

Melville Theatre is at 393A Canning Highway (corner of Stock Road), Palmyra.





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Perth Stories

More Hot Stories For You