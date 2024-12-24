Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Comes to the Crown Theatre in March

Performances will run 19 March - 4 April.

By: Dec. 24, 2024
THE LORD OF THE RINGS Comes to the Crown Theatre in March Image
The Lord of the Rings will unfold in a new live stage production, coming to the Crown Theatre in Perth this March. Performances will run 19 March - 4 April.

Longtime fans and newcomers alike will be immersed in the world of Middle-earth, in the company of Hobbits, as J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy of books, The Lord of the Rings is brought to life, in an award-winning musical theatre event featuring world-class theatrics and live music.

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale stars some of Australia’s most acclaimed musical theatre performers and actor-musicians including Jemma Rix as Galadriel, Ian Stenlake as Saruman, Rob Mallett as Strider and Rarmian Newtonas Frodo Baggins.




