THE LORD OF THE RINGS Comes to the Crown Theatre in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lord of the Rings will unfold in a new live stage production, coming to the Crown Theatre in Perth this March. Performances will run 19 March - 4 April.

Longtime fans and newcomers alike will be immersed in the world of Middle-earth, in the company of Hobbits, as J.R.R. Tolkien's trilogy of books, The Lord of the Rings is brought to life, in an award-winning musical theatre event featuring world-class theatrics and live music.

The Lord of the Rings – A Musical Tale stars some of Australia’s most acclaimed musical theatre performers and actor-musicians including Jemma Rix as Galadriel, Ian Stenlake as Saruman, Rob Mallett as Strider and Rarmian Newtonas Frodo Baggins.

Comments