Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at State Theatre Centre

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People know Romeo & Juliet. In fact, it feels to the point that people would be reasonably familiar with a somewhat modernised Romeo & Juliet. Indeed, the archetypal tragedy is so often pulled apart and rehashed that it can become tired. WAAPA’s third year acting students, keen to make an impression, refused to retread a tired path. They bring ROMEO AND JULIET into the 21st century and ensure that no matter how much you think you know the story, you’re into the frantic pace and power of the show. They have uncompromisingly aimed to produce not-just-another, shaking up several parts of the show and making it thoroughly their own.

Tom Healey directed the play to change it sufficiently to keep the audience engaged, however was careful to not corrupt it into something unrecognisable. ROMEO AND JULIET is, instead, gritty and sharp, with a touch of humour. Where parts have been removed from the source material, there is clarity weaved into the new fabric to ensure nothing is lost. The shows pace is relentless, bursting to life with a fight and maintaining the pace until the very end. This is aided by Jessie Nalder’s sound design, much more hard core than bard core. It does enough to give a physical feeling to the action without becoming imposing or overwhelming.

Daisy Churchman’s set puts the actions on the modern streets, much nearer West Side Story’s tenements and fire escapes than any renaissance architecture. Barbed wire and cyclone fences forcefully illustrate a darkness, as if stepping on the stage would be a danger in itself. The show is enhanced by a handful of dance sequences, showing off the students’ expanded skillset whilst adding to the show’s drama and leaning right into its modern setting. Tyrone Earl Lrae Robinson also takes credit for the fight scenes that that are wonderfully precise whilst conveying the visceral passion and hatred the plot requires.

The stars of the show are Holly Samaniego as Juliet and Griffin McLaughlin as Romeo. Samaniego refuses to portray the character as hopelessly in love, rather taking the audience on a ride that has an air of familiarity, conveying young love and loss in as much a way as we know it from our own lives as we do from the story. McLaughlin’s energy and idealism as Romeo allows further understanding, illustrating in depth how their feelings can drive them to where they go, tempering the frustration that other iterations of Romeo and Juliet convey when two people do silly things for love.

Sofia Watts as Lady Capulet brings the matriarchal ruthlessness and motherly love to the role. Sarah Hindle as Juliet’s nurse brings a great deal of humour whilst guiding Juliet with love and wisdom. The President (Armaghan Andisheh Far) and Petra (Andrea Fernandez) reenvision their respective characters roles and genders whilst remaining forceful and authentic.

Tom Kelly as Mercutio plays the role to perfection, with ferocity, humour, and unbridled youthful exuberance. He and Benvolio (Daniel Halmarick) work off each other well, pushing and pulling the impressionable Romeo. Nicholas Rose is the powder keg of Tybalt, vengeful and passionate whilst casting an imposing shadow over the stage and plot. Michael Kavanagh adds a great deal of flair to Friar Lawrence, whilst Zack Rock as Lord Capulet brings the depths of despair at the ending.

This crop of WAAPA third years want you to know that they’re not about giving you the parts and plot you expect, but they have the skill and insight to give you the full depth and breadth of the feelings theatre can invoke. ROMEO AND JULIET is funny and moving, whilst adding insight beyond Shakespeare’s timelessness and allowing us to ponder what drives people now. As they end their three year journey of study, these students skilfully take you on one last two and a half hour journey.

ROMEO AND JULIET is at the State Theatre Centre until June 17. Tickets and more information from Perth Arts and Culture Trust.

Pictures thanks to Stephen Heath.

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From This Author David Bravos



I sit in the small field of miners who enjoy theatre. My love began when The Phantom of the Opera toured to Perth, and I dragged my new girlfriend along. Interest in one show became an interest in man... (read more about this author)