Photos: First Look at PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Crown Theatre

Performances are running now through 20 May 2021.

May. 19, 2021  

Priscilla Queen Of The Desert is now playing at the Crown Theatre! Performances are running now through 20 May 2021. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.crownperth.com.au/entertainment/live-theatre/priscilla/info.

It's the ultimate feel good show, featuring outrageous costumes, full-scale live production numbers and non-stop hits. You'll be dancing along to all of the crowd favourites, including It's Raining Men, Don't Leave Me This Way, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife and many more.

Based on the Oscar® award-winning film, Priscilla tells the funny and moving story of three drag artists who head across Australia from Sydney to Alice Springs to perform their spectacular show. Tick (Mitzi), Adam (Felicia) and Bernadette make their own personal journeys of self-discovery as they cross the country in a battered old bus named Priscilla.

Get a first look at the production in all new photos below!

Photo Credit: Vin Trikeriotis and Stephen Heath Photography

Photos: First Look at PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT at Crown Theatre

