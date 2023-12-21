Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Unveil January-June 2024 Season Brochure

Still in celebratory mode after the best-selling panto in Perth Theatre history and a record year in 2022-23, Perth Theatre and Concert Hall are heralding a spectacular new season of music, theatre, comedy, dance, film, talks and activities to entertain audiences and engage communities over the coming months.

The brand-new January to June brochure features four different cover designs to showcase the broad range of entertainment on offer. Cover stars include legendary singer-songwriter Burt Bacharach, whose iconic tunes will be celebrated in a Perth Concert Hall special Scotland Sings Bacharach, with a line-up of top Scottish musicians, Perth Theatre’s Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut – a highlight of the Perth Theatre Season Subscription, Strictly superstars Nadiya and Kai, and the famous Kanneh-Mason family who will perform as part of Perth Concert Hall’s exclusive Classical Stars series.

The season opens with a characteristic flourish with Scottish Chamber Orchestra’s much-loved Viennese New Year Concert in Perth Concert Hall. Perth Concert Series continues with Volkov conducts Petrushka by BBC SSO, Tchaikovsky’s Fifth with BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, RSNO’s La Mer with singer Catriona Morison and the Ravel Piano Concerto performed by Steven Osborne with the Scottish Chamber Orchestra; plus an international special from China Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra. Perth Concert Hall’s Classical Stars series presents exclusive performances from a galaxy of globally celebrated musicians including phenomenal pianist Leif Ove Andsnes, illustrious singer Roderick Williams and the world-famous Kanneh-Mason family. A medley of Monday Lunchtime Concerts offers moments of melody and mindfulness to get the week off on the right note, and opera-lovers can enjoy Ukraine Dnipro Opera’s beautiful production of Puccini’s passionate love-story La Bohème.

In Perth Theatre, the drama begins in January with Hauntings, an evening of ghost stories. Continuing on the spooky theme, the first show in the Perth Theatre Season Subscription is the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh and Reading Rep’s ‘spine-shivering’ (The Times) adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde, a captivating yet comic dive into one man’s psyche and secrets starring Scots actor Forbes Masson. Next up in the Season Subscription, is Original Theatre’s The Time Machine – A Comedy where a skilled group of actors attempt to defeat the space time paradox – or at least make it through the second half – in a comedic caper that is (very) loosely based on the HG Wells classic. Carrying on the comedic vein, the Perth Theatre production of Morag Fullarton’s Casablanca: The Gin Joint Cut, pays lovingly disrespectful homage to one of the greatest films of all time. Simple8’s Moby Dick is a vibrant reimagining of another great classic in an ingenious setting, complete with sea shanties sung on stage. The Season Subscription concludes with London Classic Theatre’s colourful production of Joe Orton’s fearless comedic farce, What The Butler Saw. Audiences can discover insights and secrets behind each Perth Theatre Season Subscription show through the exclusive Theatre Talk series, free to subscription holders. Other theatre shows to look out for include Alan Bissett’s Moira Monologues, performed in a single night for the very first time and National Theatre of Scotland’s Maggie and Me, the Sunday Times Memoir of the Year written by Damian Barr and James Ley

Perth Youth Theatre take centre stage with their own spin on Antigone, and star alongside the professional cast in Martin McCormick’s love letter to Perth, community production, Castaways of Kinnoull Hill.

Perth Theatre’s intimate Joan Knight Studio sets the scene for local talent and traditional music with gigs from Cassani / Campbell, Katie Whittaker, Chris Stout and Catriona McKay, FARA and more. Justin Currie, Georgia Cécile and Karine Polwart join a who’s who of Scottish artists lining up for the Perth Concert Hall production Scotland Sings Bacharach, in celebration of a true giant of 20th century music. From The Jam, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, Eddi Reader, The Drifters, 10cc and Average White Band are just some of the highlights from the extensive music programme, which also features top tributes including Coldplay tribute Coldplace, Johnny Cash Roadshow, The McCartney Songbook and George Michael celebration Perfectly George.

On the comedy bill, TV favourite Rob Brydon shares A Night of Songs and Laughter, Fascinating Aïda celebrate 40 years on the road with a riotous new show and Jack Docherty presents his Edinburgh Festival Fringe favourite David Bowie & Me – Parallel Lives.

Giovanni: Let Me Entertain You and Nadiya and Kai: Behind the Magic leave Strictly fans spoilt for choice, while film lovers can settle in for more specially selected screenings from Perth Film Society including a special screening and live performance of Night Voyager by Polish composer and visual-artist Ela Orleans.

Underpinning it all, the Learning & Engagement team continues to engage people from all walks of life through its extensive range of workshops, groups and outreach activities both within our venues and across the community.

Launching the new season brochure, Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said:

“On the back of our bestselling panto in history and our record-breaking year, it is an absolute joy to keep up the momentum with such a packed programme of events and activities for everyone to look forward to over the next six months. We’ve really taken the time to listen to our audiences to give them more of what they like best and this is reflected in what is, I think, a hugely appealing season across the board. We’re presenting our strongest Perth Theatre Season Subscription to date, a Classical Stars series of Perth Concert Hall exclusives from performers who are truly at the top of their game, we’re gathering top Scottish musicians to create Scotland Sings Bacharach, a tribute to a 20th century icon, giving local and traditional acts a stage in our Joan Knight Studio Sessions, and presenting a line-up of iconic bands, top tribute acts, thrilling theatre shows, plus dance, comedy, film and more. There truly is something for everyone to enjoy! I’m particularly looking forward to seeing our young theatre stars take to the main stage with Perth Youth Theatre’s production of Antigone and perform alongside our professional cast in our summer community show Castaways of Kinnoull Hill. Our learning and engagement work often goes under the radar, but our workshops, groups and activities in our venues and out in the community are the absolute bedrock of what we do, and it is always a joy to see them cross over into the mainstream of our activities.

Perth Theatre and Concert Hall contribute over £16m to the local economy with annual visitor numbers of over 400,000 in our two world-class venues. Our extensive learning and engagement programme reaches over 18,000 people a year, a large proportion of whom are from deprived or geographically isolated communities, have mental health or chronic health conditions. The more successful work we present on our stages, the more we can fundraise and invest to deliver the transformative power of the performing arts where it is needed most.”

Tickets for all January to June shows in Perth Theatre and Concert Hall are on sale now. For tickets and information visit Click Here, call Box Office on 01738 621031 or visit in person at Perth Theatre (10:00 – 16:00 Monday to Saturday).